Hamas prevents the evacuation of civilians to southern Gaza

“Hamas is setting up barricades and barriers to prevent Gazans from leaving,” military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said during a conference with journalists.

“We are receiving information that Hamas is trying to prevent the evacuation, to use civilians as human shields,” Hagari added.

According to him, the Palestinian terrorist group, which largely shares the ideology of the Islamic State, seeks to maintain the civilian population on its military infrastructure, including tunnels.

The IDF also reported that Hamas uses “civilian buildings for military purposes,” including the roofs of residential buildings in Gaza to launch drones toward Israel.

These statements come while a strong exchange of fire continues in the area and shortly after the Islamist group conveyed to the population of the enclave that the Israeli instruction to move towards the south is “false propaganda to create confusion among citizens” and instructed the population to “pay no attention.”

Shortly before midnight, Israel told United Nations agencies that the population of northern Gaza had to evacuate the northern Strip within 24 hours.

The IDF did not confirm the deadline for the evacuation, while the military spokesperson acknowledged that “they understand that it will not take 24 hours,” also highlighting that they will try to ensure that the transfer of the population is carried out “safely.”

“It’s a war zone, we’re trying to give them time,” he added.

The Israeli evacuation order also applies to those civilians who have been sheltered in UN schools and health centers, said the spokesman for the organization’s secretary general, Stéphane Dujarric.

The UN considers that an evacuation of these proportions is “impossible” without having “devastating humanitarian consequences,” according to the spokesperson.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) announced this Friday that it has “relocated its central operations center and international staff to a location in southern Gaza to continue its humanitarian operations and support to staff and Palestinian refugees.” in the Gaza Strip.

“UNRWA urges Israeli authorities to protect all civilians in UNRWA shelters, including schools. They are UN facilities. They must be protected at all times and must never be attacked in accordance with international humanitarian law,” added the text, signed by the organization’s communications director, Juliette Touma.

Asked about the issue of hospitals, the IDF spokesperson said that they are doing “everything possible to not damage sensitive sites such as hospitals” and defended that the troops know “exactly what they are attacking.”

As reported today by the United Nations, the displaced within Gaza now reach 423,000 people, while access to food and essential services – health, water or basic sanitation – are about to collapse due to the lack of electricity supply and the total Israeli siege. that prevents the entry of products to the enclave.

For now, it has not been possible to open a humanitarian corridor to Egypt or a buffer zone within Gaza to protect the civilian population. The Egyptian authorities made both proposals, but the first was rejected by Hamas and the second by Israel, which also refuses to lift the harsh siege imposed on Gaza.

According to Hamas, which controls the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, at least 1,572 people have died in that coastal enclave since the beginning of Saturday, following a surprise attack, followed by a ferocious massacre of civilians, carried out by Islamists that left more than 1,300 dead in Israel.

Added to these figures are 1,200 deaths among Hamas terrorists killed in combat with security forces in Israeli territory, and more than 150 people kidnapped in Israel and taken to the Strip as hostages.

With information from Aurora

