Hamas rejects Israeli warning to evacuate northern Gaza

Palestinian militant group Hamas on Friday rejected an Israeli warning to evacuate more than 1.1 million residents of northern Gaza in the face of widespread attacks.

The Israeli army had ordered the evacuation of all Palestinians in the north of the Gaza Strip for 24 hours and turned to the south of Gaza.

According to the news agency AFP, Hamas said in a statement in response to Israel’s warning: “Our Palestinian people reject the threats and demands of the occupying Israeli leaders to leave their homes and from here. Go to the south or to Egypt.’

“We are steadfast in our land, our homes and our cities and no one will leave their homes,” the statement added.

The United Nations has also urged Israel to withdraw an order it had issued ordering the evacuation of around 1.1 million people from northern Gaza to southern Gaza due to possible heavy attacks.

Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for the UN secretary-general, said: ‘The UN recognizes that such large-scale displacement is not possible without catastrophic consequences,’ according to AFP.

He said the United Nations “strongly appeals for any such order (if confirmed) to be rescinded, to avoid turning an already tragic situation into a tragic one.” I can change.’

Egypt’s Rafah crossing is the only route out of Gaza that is not under Israeli control and has been bombed on several occasions this week.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said Egypt was committed to ensuring aid flows to Gaza, but urged Palestinians in a speech Thursday to “stay on their land.”

Earlier, Hamas claimed that 13 hostages were killed in Israel’s attack on Gaza.

At least 13 Israeli and foreign hostages in the northern Gaza Strip have been killed in Israeli airstrikes over the past 24 hours, Hamas’ armed wing al-Qasim said on Friday.

A scene of fire after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on October 12, 2023 (AFP/ Mahmoud Hamas).

Israel says Hamas is holding more than 150 hostages, including both civilians and security forces personnel.

Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement that 13 prisoners, including foreigners, were killed in five locations targeted by Israeli warplanes.

Israel Uses White Phosphorus Weapons on Gaza, Lebanon: Human Rights Watch

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Thursday that Israel’s military operations in Gaza and Lebanon have used white phosphorus, putting civilians at risk of serious and long-term injuries. .

Human Rights Watch confirmed videos taken in Lebanon and Gaza on October 10 and 11, 2023, respectively, showing multiple blasts of white phosphorus fired at the port of Gaza City and two rural areas of Lebanon along the Israeli border.

Human Rights Watch also interviewed two people who described the attack in Gaza.

Lama Fakih, Middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watch, said: ‘Anytime white phosphorus is used in crowded urban areas there is a risk of severe burn injuries and lifelong suffering. The use of white phosphorus is illegal in populated urban areas, where it can burn houses and seriously injure civilians.’

According to experts, white phosphorus has a strong incendiary effect, which can burn people, infrastructure, fields and other urban property.

A fire is seen burning in a residential area in Gaza City after an Israeli air strike on October 12, 2023 (AFP/Mohammed Hams)

The use of white phosphorus in Gaza, one of the most densely populated areas in the world, further increases the risk to civilians and is therefore a violation of international humanitarian law regarding the unnecessary endangerment of civilians.

According to the international organization, Human Rights Watch interviewed two people by phone from Al Mina area of ​​Gaza City on October 11, who confirmed the use of white phosphorus in Israeli airstrikes. At the time of the attack, one of the two eyewitnesses was on the road while the other was in a nearby office building.

According to HRW, both men described airstrikes in the sky before the explosions, after which they described white streaks moving towards the ground. They estimated that the attack took place between 11:30 am and 1 am.

Both said that after the attack there was a strong smell (of phosphorus) in the air. The smell was so strong that the man in his office said he ran to the window (to breathe) and then filmed the attack.

Families of those killed in an Israeli bombardment in Gaza City, October 11, 2023, are seen mourning (Reuters/Muhammad Salim)

According to Human Rights Watch, they reviewed the video and confirmed that it was filmed from the port of Gaza City and indicated that the shells and ammunition used in the attack were 155 mm white munitions. Phosphorus were artillery projectiles.

Human Rights Watch also reviewed two videos taken on October 10 from two locations near the Israel-Lebanon border. 155 mm white phosphorus artillery projectiles can be seen in each attack.

According to the Reuters news agency, the Israeli army said that it is “currently not aware of the use of weapons containing white phosphorus in Gaza.”

The Israeli military has not commented on Human Rights Watch’s allegations of using white phosphorus weapons in Lebanon.

UN Appeal for Emergency Aid to Gaza Victims

On the other hand, the United Nations has said that more than 423,000 people have been displaced after the recent Israeli attacks in Gaza.

The United Nations humanitarian agency OCHA said in a statement released on Friday that the number of displaced people in Gaza has increased from 84,444 to 423,378.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

The French news agency AFP has quoted officials as saying that more than 1400 people have been killed in Palestine so far in Israel’s attacks, while hundreds are injured.

The United Nations has issued an emergency appeal for nearly $300 million to meet the “critical and urgent needs” in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, where more than 400,000 Palestinians have been displaced.

According to the international organization, the funds will be used to help more than 1.2 million people, while the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has said that recent fighting in the region has left aid groups without adequate resources. has left.

China: Israeli Embassy employee attacked in Beijing

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Friday that an employee of the Israeli Embassy in Beijing, China was attacked.

According to the news agency AFP, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that an employee of the Israeli Embassy in Beijing was attacked today.

According to the statement, “This employee is currently being treated at the hospital and his condition is out of danger.”

The statement added that the attack did not take place within the confines of the embassy in the Chinese capital.

According to the statement, ‘the motives for this attack are being considered.’

North Korean weapons not used by Hamas: official news agency

North Korea, on the other hand, denied on Friday that Hamas was using its weapons against Israel.

Radio Free Asia reported this week, citing military experts, that Hamas militants could use North Korean weapons. The report added that footage of Palestinian fighters showed that the rocket launchers they were using could be North Korean-made.

Voice of America has also quoted an intelligence expert as saying that some of the weapons used by Hamas may have come from North Korea.

In this regard, North Korea’s official KCNA agency said that the US administration’s “semi-experts are spreading false claims and rumors that North Korean weapons were used in the attack in Israel.”

Share this: Facebook

X

