Hamas “Top Secret” Documents Show Intentional Attacks on Children and Youth in Israel

Hamas “Top Secret” documents show that its terrorists created plans to intentionally attack primary schools and a youth center in Israel, with the purpose of “killing as many people as possible”, seizing hostages and quickly transporting them to the Strip. Loop.

The first Israeli responders found the documents on the bodies of the Hamas terrorists and shared them with the American television network National Broadcasting Company (NBC News). They include detailed maps and show that Hamas intended to kill or take civilians and schoolchildren hostage.

According to NBC News, the attack plans, rated “Top Secret,” appear to be orders for two highly trained Hamas units to surround and infiltrate villages and attack places where civilians, including children, gather. Israeli authorities are still determining the death toll in Kfar Sa’ad.

Likewise, an attack plan for Kfar Sa’ad is shown, saying that “Combat Unit 1” is aimed at “containing the new Da’at school”, while “Combat Unit 2” must “collect hostages” , “register the Bnei Akiva youth center” and “register the former Da’at school.”

