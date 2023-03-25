Status: 03/24/2023 4:37 p.m The Hamburg cabaret duo Alma Hoppe by Nils Loenicker and Jan-Peter Petersen is retiring after almost 40 years on stage. The farewell party is taking place today in Alma Hoppes Lustspielhaus. A review.

by Stephan Fritzsche

Two men – one mission: cabaret. Jan-Peter Petersen and Nils Loenicker have been part of the successful Hamburg cabaret duo Alma Hoppe for almost 40 years. This weekend, however, is over, Nils Loenicker retires. There were a total of around 5,500 joint performances and 65 programmes. A unique cabaret career.

Alma Hoppe from Hamburg: the oldest cabaret duo in Germany

Spectators came from all over the north Alma Hoppe Lustspielhaustheir parent company since 1994, to see either Alma Hoppe or guest performances of almost all cabaret artists from Germany.

Jan-Peter Petersen and Nils Loenicker have been a cabaret institution in Hamburg for 39 years – and now it’s supposed to be over? Loenicker leans back and relaxes, is at peace with himself and is a little surprised at the question of why. Finally he says: “Hunger is gone. I have a new plan for my life, a new phase ahead of me. It somehow doesn’t fit anymore. It’s enough!”

Your recipe for success: What you have rehearsed seems improvised

The two artists share a life dedicated to cabaret – one can put it so pathetically. Since 1984, when student Jan-Peter Petersen asked fellow student Nils Loenicker at the University of Hamburg, who he felt was talented, if they wanted to do “something funny” together. First programs brought her to her first small stage called Mon Marthe.

Petersen and Loenicker are successful to this day. In fact, there is no cabaret duo in Germany that has existed longer than Alma Hoppe. With that alone they have already written cabaret history. Your recipe for success is actually quite simple. Actually. “I’ve just spoken to people again who said to me: You guys improvise a lot,” says Loenicker. “I said to them: If you had the feeling, then we were really good. It’s all rehearsed. But you can’t learn this ease of conveying it that way, you have to work for it and have it. And with us it was that is the absolute recipe for success.”

Generational change: Jan-Peter Petersen’s son takes over, the Lustspielhaus remains

So now it’s over for Loenicker. He looks forward to life after cabaret. His partner Petersen continues. The Lustspielhaus remains a cabaret stage, but some things are different, more modern, younger, because Petersen’s son takes over.

But before that there is still the big farewell gala for Loenicker on Saturday in the Lustspielhaus, with the who’s who of cabaret. It will be an evening, or rather a night, with an open end. Just right to end Alma Hoppe’s 39-year success story with a special highlight.

Farewell gala: Look like Dieter Nuhr for once

Nils Loenicker has already thought about the right wardrobe for the big graduation: “My wife suggested various things, for example the beautiful dark blue shirt, which she likes about me so much, plus a dark jacket. I said to her: Should we also pray, or what? Nonsense, I need a cheeky jacket! I bought a very sharp leather jacket – I wanted to look like Dieter Nuhr on stage.”

