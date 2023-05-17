Hamburg fire brigade handles record number of operations | > – News

Status: 05/17/2023 07:41 a.m The Hamburg fire brigade managed a record number of more than 300,000 calls last year. Extreme weather events also contributed to this.

In addition to an anniversary year in which the Hamburg fire brigade was able to celebrate its 150th anniversary, there was a lot to do for the emergency services. Hamburg’s interior senator Andy Grote (SPD), the provisional head of the Hamburg fire brigade, fire director Jörg Sauermann, and the regional leader of the volunteer fire brigade, Harald Burghart, presented the balance sheet for the past year at the state press conference in the town hall on Tuesday.

Around 13 percent more missions than in the previous year

In February 2022, two hurricanes held – “Zeynep” and “Ylenia” – Hamburg’s fire brigade in breath. For two to three days, all available forces were on duty around the clock – especially the volunteer fire brigades. Such situations must be expected more often in the future, says Grote. But the number of operations is also increasing outside of extreme events. A total of 316,275 emergency rescue, fire protection and technical averting operations were carried out by the Hamburg fire brigade and its partners in the rescue service. This corresponds to an increase of 12.8 percent over the previous year.

26 major fires last year

The rescuers went out on fire 12,000 times. There were 26 major fires. But the Hamburg fire brigade was under a lot of pressure, especially in the rescue service, which is largely handled unnoticed by the public. It was often a matter of life or death.

Around 500,000 emergency calls to the fire brigade

The fire brigade counted around 500,000 emergency calls last year. But where an ambulance or ambulance was called, it was often not about real medical emergencies. A visit to the doctor would often have helped.

Fire brigade wants to change emergency call questionnaire

The fire brigade therefore wants to revise its list of questions for the 112 callers and forward minor cases to doctors more often. There should be one in two years new control center go into operation in Hamburg. New fire and rescue stations are also planned in the Schnelsen and Finkenwerder districts.

Number of fire deaths constant

The number of fire deaths has remained constant compared to the previous year. 15 people died in fire incidents. The fire brigade was initially able to save six of them, but they later died in hospital. The fire brigade also found that more and more people are turning off their smoke detectors or sticking them shut. But smoke alarms can save lives, but only if they work and are checked regularly.

Ten percent of fire department positions are vacant

There are 3,500 professional firefighters and 370 trainees in Hamburg – there is still plenty of young talent. The volunteer fire departments have a good 3,800 firefighters. But the rush isn’t as big as it used to be. Ten percent of the positions in the fire service are vacant. There is also a shortage of skilled workers here.

