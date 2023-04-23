Hamburg marathon, Epis touches the Italian women’s record – Veneto

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – HAMBURG, APRIL 23 – Giovanna Epis is still improving, almost breaking the Italian record at the Hamburg marathon.



The blue finishes in 2h23’46” just two seconds from the national record, 2h23’44” of Valeria Straneo in Rotterdam in 2012, after having already approached it last December with 2h23’54” in Valencia. Another capital performance for the Venetian of the Carabinieri, the umpteenth in a career that has always seen her rewrite the personnel in every marathon, except the championship ones. Once again the 34-year-old who is trained by Giorgio Rondelli and lives in Legnano, is the protagonist of an excellent race traveling at a pace lower than the record up to a few meters from the finish line, with a transition to half time of 1h11’21”, and in the German classic he finished in sixth place. Now she is the only blue to have dropped below 2 hours and 24 minutes on two occasions.



Final twist in the struggle for success with the crisis of the Ethiopian Tiruye Mesfin, in the lead throughout the race, who loses his balance and falls near the finish. She then gets up but is overtaken by Kenyan Dorcas Tuitoek, winner in 2h20’09” ahead of Mesfin (2h20’18”), Ugandan debutant Stella Chesang third (2h20’23”).



Kenyan men’s hat-trick with the triumph of Bernard Koech in 2h04’09” over his compatriot Joshua Belet (2h04’33”) and the third place of Martin Kosgei (2h06’18”). (ANSA).

