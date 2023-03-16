Status: 03/16/2023 00:08 The Hamburg police are using photos to search for a 35-year-old woman from Altona, who is said to have withdrawn her two small children from the care of a child protection facility without permission on Wednesday.

The youth welfare office had decided that the two and three-year-old children would be accommodated in the facility in Hamburg-Heimfeld. According to the police, the 35-year-old visited the children there on Wednesday morning, together with their father. Since then there has been no trace of them.

public investigation started

Since the previous investigations have not led to the location of the four people, the district court of Hamburg issued a public search order. The child’s mother is Mirjam Naudszus from the Altona-Altstadt district, and the father is Enayatullah Azghari from Bottrop. The Harburg Criminal Police Office is conducting the investigation.

Police are taking tips

The police are taking information on the whereabouts of the people 040/4286-56789 at the Hamburg police hotline or at any police station. Anyone who sees the person they are looking for can also call the police emergency number 110.