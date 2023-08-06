Hamdallah wants to leave Al Ittihad Jeddah

Hespress Sport Photo: Hsport Archives- Hamza ShteiwiSunday 6 August 2023 – 14:03

Moroccan international Abd al-Razzaq Hamdallah, striker of the Saudi Jeddah Football Association club, asked his club’s management to leave the team during the current summer transfer period.

Surprisingly, Hamdallah was absent from the big confrontation that brought together his team, Ittihad Jeddah, with his counterpart Al-Hilal, on Saturday evening, for the quarter-finals of the King Salman Cup for Arab Clubs 2023.

Nuno Santo, Al-Ittihad coach, said in the press conference after the confrontation, “The issue of Hamdallah is an internal matter that we will work to resolve with the club and with honest people. Those who want to stay will remain in Al-Ittihad,” noting that the Moroccan international’s contract with the holder of the Saudi Professional League title extends until 2025.

The Moroccan striker joined the ranks of the Al-Ittihad team in January 2021, after the end of his relationship with Al-Nasr, before the team extended his contract for an additional two years, as Hamdallah succeeded in contributing to his team achieving the Saudi Professional League title and the Saudi Super Cup.

It is noteworthy that there had been conflicting news about the possibility of Hamdallah’s departure from Al-Ittihad, after the latter contracted with French star Karim Benzema from Real Madrid, Spain.

