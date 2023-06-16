Hamilton fastest in Formula 1 practice in Canada

Split

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain from Team Mercedes waves during practice. © Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press/AP/dpa

Formula 1 is experiencing a difficult day of practice at the start in Canada. The record winner manages the fastest lap.

Montreal – After being forced to stand still during the Formula 1 opening practice session in Montreal, Lewis Hamilton set the best time in the second practice session. The seven-time world champion relegated his British team-mate George Russell in the Mercedes to second place on Friday (local time) before the Canadian Grand Prix. Third was the Spaniard Carlos Sainz in Ferrari. Defending champion Max Verstappen had to settle for sixth place in the Red Bull, also because it began to rain heavily shortly before the end.

At the beginning of the training day, a breakdown in the video surveillance had stopped the field of drivers. After a few minutes, the race control interrupted the first practice session with a red flag for safety reasons because the rule enforcement officers could not access all the cameras on the track. Because the defect could not be fixed quickly enough by the organizers, training could not be restarted.

A power outage could have been the cause of the problems. Because of the long repair time, the race stewards decided to extend the second practice session by half an hour.

The loss of training time this year is even more unpleasant for the Formula 1 drivers. Both Friday training sessions have each been shortened by half an hour to just 60 minutes. This means that the drivers have significantly less time to set up their cars for qualifying and the race.

The day was really bitter for Nico Hülkenberg. The second practice session was also quickly over for the Rhinelander because his Haas racing car suffered serious engine damage. The 35-year-old rolled out and got out of the smoking car to safety.

Before the eighth round of the season on Sunday (8 p.m. / Sky), double world champion Verstappen leads the overall standings by 53 points over teammate Sergio Perez. The Red Bull drivers have won all seven races this year, Verstappen triumphed five times and Perez twice. dpa