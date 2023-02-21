Home News Hamilton Ricard is the forward coach of Atlético Huila
Hamilton Ricard is the forward coach of Atlético Huila

The former player from Quibdo, Hamilton Ricard Cuesta, was appointed forward coach of the Atlético Huila club.

Ricard Cuesta, 49, played as a striker. After twenty years of professional career, he played a total of 573 games between clubs and the national team and scored 217 goals, leaving a great image in international football.

He shone with Deportivo Cali and had the opportunity to play abroad. Between 1997 and 2001 he played for Middlesbrough, being one of the first Colombians to play in English soccer.

After retiring from soccer in 2012, Ricard had settled in Cali, where he managed training schools and teams like Protecom FC in the Copa Telepacífico.

“The professional services of the former Colombian soccer player have been hired, who will join the technical staff of the men’s professional team,” the Huila club announced.

Atlético Huila seeks to remain in the first division, but its results are not with it, since in the first 5 dates they have not even added a victory: 1 draw and 4 losses.

Atlético Huila’s next game will be next Monday, February 17, against Atlético Nacional, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

