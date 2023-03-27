and while fifty years ago both main protagonists went back to their own activities after a joint project, it did not mean that they would not be successful again. On the contrary. Marián Varga lamented his success with Collegio Musica and Pavol Hammel continued on the set path of a rock troubadour. At the same time, he was already working on the album Šľahačková princezná, which even today, with its concept and processing, stands out from all ordinary rock albums.

creative, fundamental but also very challenging period

This is exactly how Pavol Hammel describes the period of 1972 and 1973, when the Šľahačková princess was born. However, let’s recall a few realities of the time, which immediately influenced the development of events. When, in 1968, Marián Varga decided to leave the then, now legendary group Prúdov for his own solo career. Pavol Hammel, the founder of the group, did not hesitate and soon formed a new band. In the meantime, he managed to record an album full of protest songs, Pokoj Vám, which did not see the light of day until thirty years later, and he hired a young, already very prominent musician and guitarist, Fer Griglák, into the band. This resulted in the second album called Pavol Hammel & Prúdy (1970), where Pavol Hammel and Fer Griglák contributed practically equal authorship, and it resulted in time-tested compositions – Koče plne rúzi, Princess Zlatovláska, Stromy…