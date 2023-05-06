Hammer fight between rival baby gangs, 24 kids reported for brawl and serious injuries [notiziediprato.it]

Hammer fight between rival baby gangs, 24 kids reported for brawl and serious injuries

Investigations by the carabinieri and the police who carried out a series of personal, home and IT searches. In the crosshairs young people between 14 and 17 years old, involved in the brawl last February in via Colombo

Twenty-four minors between the ages of 14 and 17 reported for affray and serious injuries. This is the result of the investigations conducted by the police and carabinieri, coordinated by the prosecutor’s office for minors in Florence, after the brawl last February 21 in the gardens of via Colombo which ended in several injuries, one of them seriously (read).

Numerous searches were carried out by the investigators against the suspects, belonging to two different groups: one made up of Chinese and the other of Italians also of Albanian and Moroccan origins. The activity was concentrated in the homes of minors with particular reference to the content of computers, tablets and smartphones.

According to the reconstruction, the rivals would have unleashed the violent brawl of recent weeks but there would have already been clashes on previous occasions. Several clues collected during the investigation, some of which are still being examined for possible further developments.

The clash in via Colombo was particularly violent: a boy from Prato, who is among the suspects, was hit with a blunt object, probably a hammer, and ended up in hospital with a skull fracture and other very serious injuries.

Futile reasons at the origin of the brawl. The investigations continue.