Hamouchi and Al-Adawi sign a new agreement and cooperation protocol

The Supreme Council of Accounts and the General Directorate of National Security concluded, on April 27, 2023, an agreement protocol to frame and facilitate cooperation between the two parties regarding the use of the national electronic identification system developed by the General Directorate of National Security by the financial courts.

This bilateral agreement, signed by Zainab El-Adawy, First President of the Supreme Court of Accounts, and Abdellatif Hammouchi, Director General of National Security and National Territory Control, provides for the establishment of a secure and reliable mechanism for verifying and completing national identification data, in order to facilitate the work of financial courts and to achieve the required efficiency when implementing and reporting procedures entrusted to it.

This institutional cooperation gives the financial courts the possibility of verifying and supplementing the data of persons bound by the law, in a way that guarantees the rule of law and its enforcement, according to a secure mechanism that takes into account the controls and dictates of protecting personal data.

In order to achieve the sustainability of this cooperation and its proper implementation, this agreement provides for the establishment of a joint tracking committee, composed of representatives of the signatory parties, to be entrusted with ensuring the proper implementation of the provisions of this agreement.

