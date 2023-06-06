Hamza Baba’s 83-year-old film script is feared to be ‘lost’

The 83-year-old ‘precious’ film script of Hamza Baba, the president-award-winning writer behind the first Pashto language film ‘Laila Majnanu’, is feared to be lost.

Sajjad Ali Shinwari, the grandson of Amir Hamza Khan Shinwari, says that the building of Radio Pakistan in Peshawar was also severely damaged during the violent protests that took place on May 9 after the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Sajjad Ali Shinwari says that along with other records in Radio Pakistan, ‘many plays and features of Baba Ghazal Amir Hamza Khan Shinwari have definitely been lost.’

In an exclusive conversation with Independent Urdu, Sajjad Ali Shinwari added that Hamza Baba had moved to the then Bombay in 1938.

“He (Hamza Baba) used to say that he got an opportunity to act in a silent film but he was not happy because he liked to play the hero in the film but he was cast as the villain.”

Sajjad Ali Shinwari tells that it was during this time that Hamza Baba met Rafiq Ghaznavi, who is considered a music teacher in India.

‘They both decided to make a film in Pashto and named it Laila Majnu. The script of this film was written in 1941 with dialogues, songs and story written by Hamza Baba himself.

“It was the first Pashto film made in Bombay and screened in Peshawar.”

Sajjad Ali Shinwari says that if this script written 83 years ago is not published on time, the future Pashtun generation will not be able to benefit from it.

In the 20th century, the name of Amir Hamza Khan Shinwari is on the top among the important figures of this region, who achieved a prominent position by performing many services in the field of literature. This is the reason why his personality has become universal and universal. Even today this soil is very fertile due to poets and writers.

Amir Hamza Shinwari, known as Baba Ghazal, was a great poet, writer, philosopher, psychologist, fiction writer, essayist, translator, intellectual, travel writer and researcher of the 20th century.

He was born in 1907 in the house of Malik Baz Mir Khan in Landi Kotal District Khyber.

In 1915, he was admitted to a primary school in Lindi Kotal and later to Islamia Collegiate School, Peshawar.