Visit Gyeongnam Eastern Veterans Affairs Office and Gimhae City Hall Civil Service Office

[서울=뉴시스] Vice Minister of Public Administration and Security Han Chang-seop speaks at the ‘Central Local Policy Council’ held at the Sejong Government Complex in the afternoon of the 4th with the help of Sejong City. (Photo = Provided by the Ministry of Public Administration and Security) 2023.04.04. [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Oh Je-il = The Ministry of Public Administration and Security announced that Vice Minister Han Chang-seop would visit the civil affairs administration site on the 7th and check the progress of creating a safe working environment.

According to the Ministry of Public Administration and Security, Vice Minister Han visited the Gyeongnam Eastern Veterans Affairs Office located in the Gyeongnam Regional Government Complex in Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do that afternoon, and checked the preparations, including plans to improve support for national merit.

Then, visit the civil affairs office of Gimhae City Hall in Gyeongnam to check and check the progress of creating a safe civil petition environment, and listen to the complaints of civil affairs officials.

Vice Minister Han said, “Our history is built on the sacrifices of those of national merit who devoted themselves to the country.” “With the promotion to the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs as an opportunity, we provide the best veterans service to proud national merit and their families, and value the value of veterans. I hope you will do your best to become the foundation for our social integration.”

In addition, he said, “In order to carry out civil affairs administration in a fair and trustworthy manner, the safety of public officials in charge of civil affairs must be guaranteed.”

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]

