▲Minister Han Dong-hoon visited the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague, Netherlands on the 10th (local time). (provided by the Ministry of Justice)

Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon visited the Ministry of Justice and Security in the Netherlands to prepare for the ‘Immigration and Immigration Service’.

According to the Ministry of Justice on the 12th, Minister Han met with Immigration Minister Eric van der Burg of the Dutch Ministry of Justice and Security on the 10th (local time). The two Ministers agreed that migration and migration between countries is a global issue that the world is experiencing, and decided to establish a cooperative system between the two countries to deal with it.

He also visited the Permanent International Court of Arbitration in The Hague, the Netherlands, and heard from Secretary-General Marcin Czepelak about the history and operation of the arbitration court, and the usefulness of the arbitration court in international disputes. In the future, he agreed to continue consultations to conclude an agreement on the location of the arbitration tribunal.

The Permanent International Court of Arbitration was established based on the Convention for the Peaceful Settlement of International Disputes to support the peaceful resolution of disputes between various countries, including arbitration. Korea joined in February 2020 and is currently negotiating to host a branch office of the arbitral tribunal in Korea.

Minister Han also visited the International Criminal Court in The Hague and met with Chief Justice Piotr Hofmanski to discuss expanding Korean lawyers’ presence at the International Criminal Court.

The International Criminal Court is the first permanent international tribunal capable of prosecuting individuals who have committed the most serious crimes against international humanitarian law, including genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and crimes of aggression. It was established in accordance with the Rome Statute on the Korea is the 6th largest contributor among 123 member countries in terms of contribution as of 2023.

From the 7th to the 15th, Minister Han will visit immigration, immigration, and migration-related ministries in major European countries along with working-level staff at the Immigration and Immigration Service to meet with those in charge. The purpose of this business trip is to exchange information and policies related to immigration and to provide a communication channel for this purpose.