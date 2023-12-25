Chinese Communist Party officials have banned private disaster relief teams from entering the disaster areas, sparking controversy and criticism from the public. After a 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Gansu Province, the local government required private charities to leave the disaster area, leading to skepticism and concerns about the handling of social donations.

Well-known Chinese singer Han Hong organized a rescue team and personally led the team to the disaster area to participate in the rescue operation. The Han Hong Charity Foundation announced a donation of 2 million yuan to the disaster-stricken areas in Gansu Province and Qinghai Province, bringing the total donation from music/film and television companies to 7.655 million yuan.

However, controversy arose when the Han Hong Love Foundation suddenly announced the closure of its fundraising channel after raising 65.69 million yuan in donations. Independent commentator Wang Waizui suggested that the funds be transferred to the Red Cross account, highlighting the lack of public trust in official charities.

In addition, scandalous reports have surfaced about the Gansu Provincial Red Cross’s procurement costs for disaster relief materials, with accusations of overpriced items and management fees. The Red Cross Society has denied these claims, but this adds to the ongoing scrutiny and skepticism around official charities in China.

The Red Cross Society, monopolized by the CCP, has faced numerous scandals over the years, leading to a significant drop in social donations and credibility. Other official charities, such as the China Children’s Charity Aid Foundation, have also faced similar controversies, further fueling public distrust.

This recent episode involving the handling of social donations in the aftermath of the Gansu earthquake further underscores the challenges and issues facing official charities in China. As public scrutiny intensifies and allegations of mismanagement and profiteering continue to arise, the credibility and future of these organizations remain in question.