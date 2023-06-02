Han Zheng Meets with Benjamin Keswick, Executive Chairman of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 1. On June 1, Vice President Han Zheng met with Benjamin Keswick, Executive Chairman of British Jardine Holdings Limited in Beijing.

On June 1, Vice President Han Zheng met with Benjamin Keswick, Executive Chairman of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited in Beijing.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Weibing

Han Zheng said that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China clarified the central task of comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through Chinese-style modernization. China upholds and practices genuine multilateralism, and spares no effort to implement President Xi Jinping’s global development initiatives, global security initiatives and global civilization initiatives. The world is a global village, and the trend of economic globalization will not change. China adheres to the basic national policy of reform and opening up, and its market has great potential and resilience, which will bring stability and certainty to the recovery and development of the global economy. China supports multinational companies including Jardine Matheson to achieve better development in China, and jointly maintain the stability and smoothness of the global industrial and supply chains.

Keswick thanked the Chinese governments at all levels for their strong support for the company’s development in China, saying that the company is optimistic about the prospects of the Chinese market and is willing to continue to commit to long-term development in China to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results.