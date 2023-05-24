Han Zheng Meets with Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Hoekstra – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 24. On May 24, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Hoekstra in Beijing.

On May 24, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Hoekstra in Beijing.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Ye

Han Zheng said that China and the Netherlands are open and pragmatic comprehensive cooperative partners. Under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, bilateral relations have been developing continuously. The economies of China and the Netherlands are highly complementary, with huge potential for cooperation and bilateral trade showing a sound development trend. China is willing to work with the Netherlands to promote practical cooperation in various fields to better benefit the two peoples. Both China and the Netherlands are supporters, participants, and beneficiaries of economic globalization and free trade. The two sides should base themselves on the long-term and face the future, strengthen communication and exchanges, focus on mutual benefit and win-win results, and create better conditions for the cooperation between enterprises of the two countries to promote global The supply chain of the industrial chain is stable and smooth.

Hoekstra said that the bilateral relations between the Netherlands and China are sound, the cooperation has achieved remarkable results and the prospects for development are broad. China‘s economic and social development has made great achievements, which is admirable and inspiring. The Dutch side is willing to maintain close exchanges with the Chinese side to promote the continuous development of bilateral relations.