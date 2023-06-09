Han Zheng Meets with Mayor of the City of London John Leung – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 8: On June 8, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Mayor of the City of London Liang Yousi in Beijing.

On June 8, Vice President Han Zheng met with Liang Yousi, Mayor of the City of London, in Beijing.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Ling

Han Zheng said that the economic and trade cooperation between China and the UK has a good momentum and great potential, and the cooperation in the financial industry has increasingly become a new driving force for practical cooperation between the two sides. London is one of the most internationalized financial cities in the world. The City of London is not only the “heart” of London’s economic development, but also a world-renowned financial center. At present, China is unswervingly expanding high-level opening up in various fields, including the financial industry. China is willing to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with the British financial community to promote the sustained and healthy development of economic and trade relations between the two countries.

Liang Yousi said that China‘s economic and social development has made great achievements, and its future development goals will surely be successfully realized. The UK and China share extensive common interests, and the cooperation in the financial industry has broad prospects. The City of London is willing to deepen cooperation with the Chinese government, enterprises and financial institutions to achieve win-win development.