News

Hand grenade blown up in Lake Baldeney – Ruhr area – news

Metal anglers had fished World War I ammunition out of Lake Badeney on Sunday morning. Including a smoke grenade, a hand grenade and a phosphorus bomb.

Hand grenade was detonated in a controlled manner in the lake

Since the ammunition had been lying there for a long time, it was rusted and could no longer be defused. According to the police, transport was too dangerous, at least for the hand grenade. That’s why it was blown up in the lake in a controlled manner.

Around three kilometers of the shore paths on Lake Baldeney were therefore closed on Sunday.

