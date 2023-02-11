“My dream is to be a goalkeeper”, was heard among the voices of 13 boys and girls from the Cimarrón sector of the Picón de Yopal village, who gathered on the dusty field of the sector, responding to the call of Unitrópico through the Vice-rectory of Projection Social, to occupy your free time with sports training.

Their first day of training began as agreed with the Community Action Board and the parents at 7:00 am, where a group of children between the ages of 5 and 12 were able to gather to receive two hours of the instruction of the professor of University Well-being, Harold Gómez.

The other parents of the boys and girls in the sector show their willingness to support strategies that strengthen their children’s sporting talents, as a discipline that allows them to direct their personal and professional growth.

It is hoped that with this project, the approximately 70 children in the neighborhood will get ahead, because they belong to low-income families and have no way of taking them to sports training.

Due to this heartfelt request from the population, Unitrópico joined a solidarity action that consists of training in soccer twice a week for a semester, all the minors registered by the leaders of the sector and contributing in coordination with other institutions the necessary elements for the practice of this sport discipline.

