On the eve of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, on September 21, three members of Sun Lijun’s political gang were sentenced on the same day. On the same day, a publication affiliated with the CCP’s Disciplinary Inspection re-named Zhou Yongkang, Bo Xilai, and other 6 senior officials of the Jiang faction who had been sacked, and issued a warning, “Iron coupons and iron hat kings who have not been exonerated,” , seems to send a signal to the Jiang Zeng faction to start cleaning.

On the morning of September 21, after the first instance of the bribery case involving Deng Huilin, the former deputy mayor of Chongqing and former director of the Municipal Public Security Bureau, and Gong Daoan, the former deputy mayor of Shanghai and former director of the Municipal Public Security Bureau were sentenced, the Langfang Intermediate Court of Hebei Province released news in the afternoon. , Liu Xinyun, former deputy governor of Shanxi Province and former director of the Provincial Public Security Department, was sentenced in the first instance of the case of bribery and abuse of power.

The Langfang court found that Liu Xinyun took bribes of more than 13.33 million yuan, and was sentenced to 14 years in prison and a fine of 1 million yuan for the crime of accepting bribes and abuse of power.

The resume shows that Liu Xinyun was born in September 1962, from Zibo, Shandong, with a university degree from the Party School of the Provincial Party Committee and a master’s degree in economics.

It is reported that in the 23 years since he went from the deputy director level to the deputy provincial level, he has accumulated a lot of money all the way.

Liu Xinyun has worked in many cities in Shandong, and successively served as the political commissar and deputy secretary of the Party Committee of the Zibo Municipal Public Security Bureau of the Communist Party of China, the assistant to the mayor of Heze City, a member of the Party group of the municipal government, the director and secretary of the Party Committee of the Heze Municipal Public Security Bureau, and the deputy mayor of Heze City; December 2011 He served as the director and secretary of the Party Committee of the Jinan Municipal Public Security Bureau of the Communist Party of China.

At the end of 2014, Liu Xinyun was promoted to the Ministry of Public Security of the Communist Party of China as director of the Cyber ​​Security Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security of the Communist Party of China and director of the National Network and Information Security Information Notification Center.

In January 2018, Liu Xinyun was airborne in Shanxi as the vice governor, a member of the provincial government party group, director of the provincial public security department and secretary of the party committee.

On February 27, 2021, the CCP authorities launched a nationwide “education” rectification campaign for political and legal teams. On March 31, the mobilization meeting for the first batch of political and legal teams to “educate” the Central Third Steering Group in Shanxi was held in Taiyuan, and Liu Xinyun attended the meeting. A week later, on April 9, Liu Xinyun was investigated, and his three-year and four-month work in Shanxi came to an abrupt end, becoming the first deputy provincial-level political and legal official to be sacked since the “education” of the national political and legal team was reorganized. On August 16, 2021, Liu Xinyun was expelled from the party and public office.

According to media reports, Liu Xinyun has worked in Shanxi for more than three years and has a poor reputation in the political and business circles. Not only do they have a domineering work style, but also the public security big data system built at a huge cost is almost monopolized by Shandong-based companies.

It is worth noting that the three “police tigers” Deng Huilin, Gong Daoan and Liu Xinyun who were sentenced on the same day today were all tried in Hebei. The Deng Huilin case was pronounced in the Baoding Intermediate Court, the Gong Daoan case was pronounced in the Tangshan Intermediate Court, and the Liu Xinyun case was pronounced in the Langfang Intermediate Court.

On September 21, the first-instance judgment of Deng Huilin’s case was pronounced, and he was sentenced to 15 years in prison for accepting bribes and fined 4 million yuan for the crime of accumulating more than 42.67 million yuan. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for accepting bribes and deprived of political rights for life.

According to Chinese media, the career trajectories of the three have similarities: they both worked in local political and legal institutions for many years in their early years, Deng Huilin and Gong Daoan both worked in the Hubei political and legal system, and Liu Xinyun worked in the Shandong political and legal system; they were later transferred to the central ministries and commissions. , Deng Huilin was transferred to the Central Political and Legal Committee in June 2015, Gong Daoan was transferred to the Ministry of Public Security in November 2010, and Liu Xinyun was transferred to the Ministry of Public Security at the end of 2014; after working in the central ministries for several years, all three were “airborne” to take charge of the provincial (municipal) public security system. In the middle of 2017, Deng Huilin and Gong Daoan “airborne” the municipality directly under the Central Government, and served as the “top commander” of the public security bureaus in Chongqing and Shanghai respectively. They were both promoted to deputy mayors in January 2018, and Liu Xinyun was half a year later. Deputy Governor of Shanxi Province, Director of the Provincial Public Security Department, Secretary of the Party Committee. The three entered the sub-provincial level at the same time.

In the three similar career promotion trajectories, behind them are Sun Lijun, the former deputy minister of the Ministry of Public Security of the Communist Party of China, and all three are members of Sun Lijun’s political gang. Sun Lijun was investigated in April 2020 when he took office, Deng Huilin and Gong Daoan were subsequently sacked in June and August of that year, and Liu Xinyun was sacked in April 2021.

There are 7 members of Sun Lijun’s political gang disclosed by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China, including Sun Lijun, Gong Daoan, Deng Huilin, Wang Like, Liu Xinyun, Fu Zhenghua, and Liu Yanping.

At present, 6 “tigers” in Sun Lijun’s political gang have all been tried, and 3 people have accumulated more than 100 million yuan. Among them, Sun Lijun accumulated the most money, reaching more than 646 million yuan; Wang Like was second, collecting more than 440 million yuan; Fu Zhenghua collected more than 117 million yuan. Liu Yanping, who was finally sacked, has been arrested.

The “Sun Lijun political gang case” has been regarded by the CCP as the most serious political case since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party. the most important political task”.

After the members of Sun Lijun’s political gang were sacked one after another, on January 24 this year, the Ministry of Public Security of the Communist Party of China held a “Special Conference on Public Security Organs to Eradicate Sun Lijun’s Political Gang’s Influence of Drugs”, and established the “Ministry of Public Security’s Special Work Leading Group to Eradicate Sun Lijun’s Political Gang’s Influence of Drugs”. The Ministry of Public Security requires that the public security organs at all levels should set up corresponding leading institutions and working institutions as soon as possible. This is the first time after the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that the Ministry of Public Security has set up leadership and working organizations in the Ministry of Public Security and public security organs at all levels to eliminate stray poisons.

On July 27, an article published on the front page of the Communist Party’s journal “Study Times” took “two establishments” and “two maintenances” as “fundamental requirements for political construction on the political-legal front”, and proposed that the most urgent issue at present is to completely eliminate Sun Lijun. The influence of political gangs is poisonous, and “optimize the political ecology of political and legal institutions”.

The article said that Sun Lijun’s political gang is a cancer that seriously endangers the “party’s physical health“, and the poisoning affects political and legal officials in some localities and departments. It is necessary to keep a clear head, face up to the seriousness of the “toxic disease” and the extent of the “toxicity”, and resolutely avoid it. Negative phenomena such as “clearing the flow of poison”, “turning the chapter through the border”, “it’s none of our business” and “unbalanced heat and cold” appear.

The article requires that the verification of clues must be in place, and the problems mentioned in the Central Circular and the clues to the problems found in the retrospective disclosure and criticism of relevant units must be thoroughly investigated. The investigation and handling of “persons, matters, and cases” must be in place, comprehensively investigate key personnel who have close contact with Sun Lijun’s political gang, and seriously investigate and deal with violations of discipline and law.

Some observers said that Sun Lijun’s political gang “is also considered to be an anti-Xi gang, and its members and backstage figures are the backbone of the Jiang faction.

According to the analysis of Dr. Wang Youqun, former member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, Dr. Wang Youqun, Sun Lijun’s backstage bosses include Meng Jianzhu, former member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Central Committee, and Han Zheng, the current member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and Vice Premier of the State Council. Zeng Qinghong, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and Vice President of the State, Jiang Zemin, the former top leader of the Communist Party of China, government and army.

There are signs that, in order to further consolidate his power, Xi Jinping is stepping up the purge of Jiang Zeng’s remaining forces, launching a public opinion offensive and taking practical actions at the same time.

In terms of public opinion, the CCP Discipline Inspection and Supervision Magazine published an article titled “Anti-corruption is the most thorough self-revolution” on September 21, naming 6 people who were arrested, including Zhou Yongkang, Bo Xilai, Guo Boxiong, Xu Caihou, Sun Zhengcai, and Ling Jihua. Former senior official of the Communist Party of China.

The above-mentioned six “big tigers” are senior officials of the Jiang faction who were sacked during Xi Jinping’s first five-year term. The outside world said they were the main members of the Jiang Zemin and Zeng Qinghong coup groups. “major political hidden dangers in the country”, is also considered to be a semi-public acknowledgement of the fact that their coup d’état.

The article emphasizes, “No one has an iron coupon for exoneration, and no one is a king of iron hats. No matter the region or field, no matter whether they are in service or retirement, the operation should be opened and the removal should be eliminated.”

The article mentioned that in the first half of 2022, the discipline inspection and supervision organs punished 21 provincial and ministerial officials. Since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a total of 74,000 people across the country have voluntarily surrendered to the discipline inspection and supervision organs.

In terms of practical actions, Japan’s “Yomiuri Shimbun” reported on September 18 that Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, is speeding up the eradication of the “Jiang faction” and purging the political and legal system, so that the “Xi’s army” can firmly hold the “knife handle”.

The report believes that Jiang Zemin, the former leader of the Communist Party of China, still has a certain influence in the political and legal system known as the “knife handle”, and Xi Jinping is currently speeding up actions to take full control of the public security and judicial systems. Like the military, the police and judiciary are critical to Xi Jinping’s re-election to the 20th National Congress. Japanese media said that the focus is on whether Xi can appoint a senior official close to himself as secretary of the Central Political and Legal Committee of the Communist Party of China to further control the “knife handle”.

The report said that on June 9 this year, prosecutors announced that they had decided to arrest Liu Yanping, the former deputy minister of the Ministry of Public Security, on bribery charges. Liu Yanping was quickly arrested a week after he was expelled from the party.

According to an official CCP report, Liu Yanping joined the political gang of former Deputy Minister of Public Security Sun Lijun, who was recruited by Meng Jianzhu, a former secretary of the Central Political and Legal Committee of Jiang Zemin’s faction. Other cases include the first trial of former justice minister Fu Zhenghua in July, and accelerated investigations and trials of cadres accused of defying Xi Jinping’s leadership.

The background to Xi Jinping’s eagerness to seize control of the “knife handle” is that, before his first term in office in 2012, Zhou Yongkang, then secretary of the Central Political and Legal Committee of the Communist Party of China, and others tried to prevent him from inheriting power, suggesting that Zhou Yongkang intended a coup d’etat, the report mentioned. Change the future political direction of the CCP. Zhou Yongkang had a close relationship with Jiang Zemin, and was once a capable “governor” of Jiang Zeng’s faction.

