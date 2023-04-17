Handball: Despite the cup triumph: lions have ticked off the championship

Despite the cup triumph with the Rhein-Neckar Löwen, coach Sebastian Hinze no longer sees any chances in the fight for the German handball championship. “Attacking properly again in the title race is absolutely unrealistic with a six-point deficit to the leaders,” said Hinze after the dramatic victory in the cup final on Sunday against champions SC Magdeburg.

After the last four Bundesliga defeats in a row, the Mannheimers are only fifth in the table with 37:15 points. “Of course, the two appearances at Final4 give us a boost. But we haven’t managed to stay in one position in the past few weeks to be there at the end. What should happen there, with the program, what do we have to do until the end of the season have,” affirmed Hinze.

The cup winner has to play next Sunday at Füchse Berlin (41:9), who are second in the table. Three days later, front runner THW Kiel (41:9) makes a guest appearance at the Löwen, who in mid-May also welcome the defending champions from Magdeburg (41:11) and have to play fourth-placed SG Flensburg-Handewitt (39:11) on the last day of the game.

dpa