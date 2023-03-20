Hespress from Rabat

The Ministry of Justice announced that it will start distributing certificates of eligibility to those who finally passed the eligibility exam to practice the legal profession, the “4 December 2022” course.

The Ministry of Justice stated that it will start distributing certificates to successful candidates or their representatives under a special agency contract, starting from Monday, March 20, in the meeting room at the Ministry’s headquarters during official working hours.

The ministry indicated that the owners of the summon numbers from 1 to 12212 will receive their certificates on Monday, March 20, and the owners of the numbers from 12223 to 18712 on Tuesday, March 21, and the numbers from 18730 to 32612 on Wednesday, March 22, and the numbers from 32616 to 49351 on Thursday, March 23. The numbers are from 49,376 to 70,780 on Friday, March 24.