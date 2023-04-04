It is the Ching Ming Festival again, and the time of sweeping is sacrificed once a year. In order to further advocate the new trend of civilized sacrifices and celebrate the Qingming Festival in a safe, orderly, civilized and harmonious way, Shidao Street Community, Baiyun Street, Xigang District, launched the theme activity of “Handmade Daisies Send Grief, Civilized Sacrifice, Sweep and Promote New Style”, guiding residents to use healthy and environmentally friendly way, to entrust the thoughts of the deceased relatives.

During the event, the volunteers explained in detail the methods and techniques of making small daisies by hand to the residents present, and conducted a live demonstration of the production. Under the leadership of the volunteers, everyone started paper-cutting, gluing, and folding. After a while, a blossoming daisy took shape and bloomed happily in the activity room. The flower language of little daisies is the love hidden deep in the heart. The community hopes to encourage residents to turn all their grief into blossoming daisies by making “little daisies” by hand. Sacrificial sweep implements to the real point. After the production is completed, the community staff will place the sacrificial daisies at the gate of the community, and residents who need them can pick them up by themselves.

Sun Lijun, Secretary of the Party Committee of Shidaojie Community, said that we also call on the residents to replace traditional sacrifices with flowers and other methods, inherit traditional virtues, promote excellent culture, and contribute their own strength to the construction of the jurisdiction with practical actions.

Song Yu, a reporter from Dalian News Media Group

Image: Courtesy of Street

Proofreading: Qin Zhen

Editor-in-Chief: Yu Li‍‍‍

Producers: Mu Jun, Gao Zhonghua