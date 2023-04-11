The photo is from Handong Global University Business Incubation Center *resale and DB prohibited

[포항=뉴시스] Reporter Kang Jin-gu = Handong Global University (President Choi Do-seong) Business Incubation Center in Pohang, Gyeongsangbuk-do announced on the 11th that it was selected for the ‘2023 Regional Technology Entrepreneurship Support Project’ by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.

This project seeks scale-up of companies by forming a business incubation center (BI) consortium in the region with a total scale of 200 million won and discovering and supporting excellent companies in the region’s key industries.

Handong Global University Startup Incubation Center, which was selected as the host organization, formed a consortium with Pohang University of Science and Technology Holdings Co., Ltd., Pohang University, Widuk University, Dongguk University WISE Campus, and Pohang Technopark for this project. It plans to activate the local start-up ecosystem by intensively supporting excellent companies belonging to the main business.

This consortium is an investment-type incubation model with a virtuous cycle structure that goes beyond general incubation functions and directly invests or intensively nurtures promising companies and reinvests them with the profits generated through exit.

Kang Lee, head of the Business Incubation Center at Handong Global University and CEO of Pohang United Technology Holdings Co., Ltd., said, “We will lay the foundation for fostering key industries in the region and do our best for the scale-up of excellent companies through the local technology start-up fostering support project.” revealed

