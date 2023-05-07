Handover of the first collectively-owned land construction resettlement housing renovation project in Beijing

Original title: Beijing’s first collectively-owned land construction resettlement house renovation project handed over

On May 5, the resettlement houses of Xincun Village and Liulinchi Village Shantytown Renovation Project in Mujiayu Town, Miyun District were delivered for use, and the villagers smiled happily holding the “big key”.Photo by reporter He Guanxin

Rows of brand-new residential buildings stand everywhere, welcoming the children of the reservoir who are about to move in.Photo by reporter He Guanxin

On the morning of May 5, the relocation resettlement housing of the shantytown reconstruction project in Liulinchi Village, Xinxiang Village, Mujiayu Town, Miyun District, Beijing began to be handed over. After more than four years, this major livelihood project in Miyun was fully completed, and more than 8,000 children of the Miyun Reservoir set foot on their way home and moved to their new homes.

In the eastern part of Miyun New City, 89 residential buildings are newly unveiled, and the square is dotted with neat and beautiful green belts. The event site was full of gongs and drums, singing and dancing, and the villagers were all smiles. The old couple Sun Qingyou, who just got the key, could no longer hold back their excitement, and brought the whole family to visit the new house. “Put a sofa here, and a tea set on the balcony. , and plant a few more potted flowers…” Talking about the decoration and layout of the house, Sun Qingyou smiled from ear to ear, unable to hide his joy, “I really didn’t expect to live in such a good house!”

Sun Qingyou, who is nearly 70 years old, has moved his family twice. The first time was due to the construction of Miyun Reservoir. Nearly 10,000 people moved from the side of the reservoir to Mujiayu Town, and settled in the newly built new countryside. , leaving home, Sun Qingyou was filled with emotion. He is full of expectations for the new vision after the relocation.

Xinxiang Village and Liulinchi Village, located in Mujiayu Town, Miyun, were built in 1958 to immigrant villages of the Miyun Reservoir. With the development of the city, and because of the long construction period of the houses, the two villages of “Xinliu” located at the fringe of urban and rural areas have emerged. There are problems such as aging and damaged houses, coupled with the low terrain of the two villages, outdated municipal infrastructure, and hidden dangers such as public security, fire protection, and flood control.

“The Xinliu shed reform project involves more than 3,900 households and more than 8,000 people, and the volume is very large.” Peng Xin, director of the Shed Reform Office of Mujiayu Town, said that in order to completely improve the living environment of the two villages, the Xinliu shed reform project has made a bold move. An attempt to build resettlement houses directly on collective land without expropriating land without changing the nature of the land. “Such an attempt is also the first case in Beijing. After fully interviewing the opinions of the masses, the plan was finally passed by a joint vote of all villagers.” Peng Xin said.

A total of 8 resettlement communities are planned for the project, with a construction area of ​​about 780,000 square meters. Since the launch of the new Liu shed renovation project, in more than four years, after signing contracts, demolition, resettlement housing construction, municipal infrastructure construction and other major projects and important links, it has been completed at the end of April this year, and it is ready for relocation.

Today, not only the living space is spacious, but also a lot of public space has been freed up, including park greening, children’s play, commercial facilities, etc. In addition, 70,000 and 100,000 square meters of industries have been reserved for the two villages. The land is used for subsequent development. Soon, generations of immigrants from the reservoir area in the two villages of “Xinliu” will meet again and embrace a happy life in their new home.

