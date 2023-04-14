In many cultures and times, cutting off the right hand is an act of punishment and a show of power. As early as Ancient Egypt, there are representations in the tombs of high-ranking soldiers or on temple walls in which the severed hands of defeated enemies are presented to the pharaoh. They are stereotypical scenes of war symbolism, showing large clumps of human hands. During excavations in the former Hyksos capital of Avaris/Tell el-Dab’a, an excavation team from the Austrian Archaeological Institute (ÖAI) led by Prof. Dr. Manfred Bietak 2011 for the first time on 12 severed right hands, spread over three pits in the forecourt of the throne room. The hands were mostly buried palm down with fingers spread wide. But the details of who the hands came from, how the act of mutilation was carried out and how the hands were subsequently treated have so far remained unclear.

Extensive investigations by the Laboratory for Prehistoric Anthropology of the DAI under the direction of Dr. Julia Gresky are now providing well-founded insights for the first time. “We were able to show that the hands were probably still ticked off on the battlefield after death. Then they were cleanly prepared and freed from any remains of the forearm. This was done with the greatest care without causing damage to the hand bones themselves,” says Julia Gresky. For the ritual burial in the palace, the fingers were spread wide. This should make the hands – and thus the defeated enemies – look even more impressive and larger and correspond to the classic prototype of a hand. The arrangement of the hands, on the other hand, shows no particular pattern. Some were solitary, some were stacked in a smaller group.

Most likely, the hands were presented to the pharaoh as war trophies in a public ceremony and then buried. Since physical integrity was vital to survival in the ancient Egyptian view of the afterlife, mutilating the victim adds a deeper dimension to this act of dominance.