The government is preparing for a big Tuesday, right after Holy Easter and Easter Monday. Yesterday Palazzo Chigi has already given the call for the next Council of Ministers (Tuesday, 3 pm) and the agenda which sees the Economy Ministry, Giancarlo Giorgetti, as the almost sole protagonist. The ministers will have to approve the Economic and Financial Document with the first indications of the 2023-2024 macro-economic framework with GDP forecasts (better than expected) and the deficit/GDP ratio. A bill on “interventions to support the competitiveness of capital” is also envisaged. The main dish, however, is hidden among the “Miscellaneous and possible”: the delivery of the list of names of the new boards of state-owned subsidiaries is also expected on Tuesday.

Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti must deliver by mid-April the list of names of the new board of directors on which three abundant months of discussions, controversies but little majority climate have been consumed despite convivial dinners and technical tables. Three months that have established a “game scheme” that is evident even to the most distracted: Giorgia Meloni wants to take everything or almost everything, however she wants to decide.

At the same time – as emerges from the various meetings and tables, even dinners which in recent months have had appointments as menus – he would like to guarantee “priority to competence over belonging even if this means not giving discontinuity” to the top management of those companies which, in addition to representing a large portion of the national GDP (market value over 150 billion), are also strategic at a geopolitical level. Let’s talk about Eni, Enel, Leonardo, Poste only to stay in the first bracket. Let’s talk about Terna and Fs, which is in the second tier but could very well be in the first. They are men, women, functions, knowledge, techniques and know-how that together make up the Italian deep state.

“We miss our chance”

“What I don’t understand – argues a prominent figure, a parliamentarian and a former member of the government, of the League – is this: we have said for years that we were against an entire power branded Pd and that we would finally arrive with a machete. We defined ourselves as aware of the historic opportunity we would have once we got to government and now we are going to confirm 3/4 of that power?”. From the parts of the League, Giorgia Meloni is spoken of as the one she “would like to skip but then she can’t do it”. That said to the first woman who conquered Palazzo Chigi not because they served it on her plate but because she took it, sounds a bit like a provocation.

But this is also useful for understanding the level of tension in the majority. And that for months, and more and more these days, has influenced every choice and decision. To be clearer: if Salvini and Meloni are arguing about the commissioner against drought, as well as the competition bill, not to mention immigration (Cutro decree blocked in the Senate: the box of the commissioner against drought in exchange for the withdrawal of the twenty Lega amendments) . In all of this, Forza Italia sat down at the table (Gianni Letta returned to the field) with the best intentions not to disturb the handler – Meloni – and to bring home as much as possible. For example Scaroni at Eni. And Prestigiacomo in one of the presidencies of the first tier companies.

A few dates

Tuesday should therefore be the big day. There was a meeting on the sidelines of the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, another was yesterday. Appointment again on Tuesday, before the Council of Ministers convened for 3 pm. And on the eve of the deadline for the presentation of the lists of candidates for the new boards of directors.

The maneuvering times, with Easter in the middle, are very tight: the Mef, therefore Giorgetti, must present the lists of candidates for the new board of directors and for the boards of statutory auditors 25 days before the call of the shareholders’ meeting. It starts with Poste (whose shareholders’ meeting has been called for 8 May) and will continue with Leonardo (8 and 9 May) and Terna (9 May). Finally, it will be the turn of Eni and Enel (May 10). That’s why the day when the most lists are expected is April 13th. The novelty that emerged in yesterday’s meeting is that the aim is to close, with the signing of the lists, already on Tuesday 11. The day of the council of ministers number 28.

Georgia’s list

Indeed, according to some reconstructions, the premier would have already put her list on the table on Thursday evening, at the end of the CDM. In a face-to-face meeting with Salvini, Tajani and Giorgetti, the premier – alongside her undersecretaries Mantovani and Fazzolari – would have handed over to Minister Giorgetti the names to be included in the lists. The fact is that after months of full names and reconstructions, it seems that Meloni wants to have the exclusive right to choose the top management of Eni, Enel, Poste, Leonardo and even Terna. He would leave some presidency to the athletes. But the premier wants to decide the managing directors.

At Eni, for example, he wants to confirm Claudio Descalzi, in his fourth term but also the figure who really holds the keys to the Mattei plan for Africa and to slow down migratory flows from Africa. In recent months, the two have built a very close and certainly indispensable relationship for the premier. Salvini is against it, he would like discontinuity, he accuses “so they don’t change anything and we lose an opportunity”. In exchange, he could have the presidency for which the name of MEP and economist Angelo Maria Rinaldi is circulating, once a super-Eurosceptic and enemy of Europe. Then we know how it happens: being in government changes everyone. For the better, usually.

For Enel Meloni insists on Stefano Donnarumma, current CEO of Terna. Again in the sign of continuity. From Salvini and Giorgetti comes a double criticism: the manager “would not be the ideal figure as he is not appreciated by financial investors” who however control about 70% of the capital of the electricity company. Giorgetti has been scouting in recent months and has put the main headhunters to work who have evaluated all aspects of the profile necessary for this type of name: competence first of all but also not political but international and technical approval. The minister is holding a hole card which he could play on Tuesday to resolve the stalemate. Surely the premier does not like the name of Paolo Scaroni, made at the time by Gianni Letta on behalf of Silvio Berlusconi, to the presidency of Enel. In any case, Scaroni will be offered a different assignment. Forza Italia could instead bring home the presidency of Enel with the appointment of Gaetano Miccichè.

For Poste, Giorgia Meloni’s favorite name is Matteo Del Fante. Chosen at the time by Matteo Renzi, it would be his third term. However, the manager in recent years has made Poste fly, also illuminated the many subsidiaries, and it was enough to see – last January 30 – the audience of the presentation of the Polis project to understand how much Del Fante is appreciated, from Mattarella down. No indiscretion, at the moment for the presidency of Poste held since 2017 by Maria Bianca Farina.

Leonardo’s puzzle

The other hot spot is Leonardo’s. Here the clash would be double: with the League always in the name of discontinuity; internal to Fratelli d’Italia, directly with one of the founders of the party, the current Defense Minister Guido Crosetto. The names never coincide. And in the end he will decide the premier. For her, the training has already been done: the general of the Guardia di Finanza, expiring and no longer extendable Giuseppe Zafarana for the presidency and the former minister for ecological transition Roberto Cingolani in the role of CEO. In this scheme, the current president, still a former general of the yellow flames Massimo Carta, could be placed at Terna. But what matters most is that Zafarana’s choice – always in terms of continuity – collides with the wishes of Defense Minister Guido Crosetto who for months has indicated the name of Lorenzo Mariani, current head of the Mbda missile consortium, a key role in this phase of war fought a stone’s throw from home with our supplies too. Many Western allies and also a large part of the European chancellery have been pressing on the CEO’s box for weeks to give continuity to the action of the current Alessandro Profumo. “Changing Leonardo’s chain of command now would be a dangerous waste of time” are the messages arriving from allied governments and also conveyed through the Quirinale.

On the promise of a female manager at the operational guide – as for then – of a large public company, the choice of the premier would go to Giuseppina Di Foggia, head of Nokia Italia. Terna’s cloche for her. or gods It’s not enough. Meloni also wants to fulfill his promise to break a taboo and appoint a female manager to the operational helm of a large Italian public company. The choice would fall on the head of Nokia Italy Giuseppina Di Foggia who could become CEO of Terna.

Until Tuesday it will be a swirl of names. For example, the names of Luigi Ferraris, Paolo Gallo and Flavio Cattaneo also circulate for Enel. The former ambassador Sequi for the ENI presidency and the prefect Paolo Tronca for Leonardo. A few hours and the games will be done.