Home » Hanging mugwort leaves to wrap rice dumplings to feel the charm of folk customs-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network
News

Hanging mugwort leaves to wrap rice dumplings to feel the charm of folk customs-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network

by admin
Hanging mugwort leaves to wrap rice dumplings to feel the charm of folk customs-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network
    Hanging mugwort leaves to make zongzi to feel the charm of folk customs
    June 12, 2023 at 10:48 | Source: Zhengbei.com

    　write down blessings write down blessings

    choose colorful rope choose colorful rope

    On the afternoon of June 11, the Organizing Committee Office of Hohhot 100 People and 100 Organizations and Caring Enterprises jointly held the “Our Festival-Dragon Boat Festival” traditional cultural theme practice benefiting the people in the southern area of ​​Dashengkui Cultural and Creative Park. The activities of the day integrated traditional festivals with modern life, used traditional festivals to benefit, benefit and serve the people, and endowed the era with inheritance and innovation. Citizens experience the fun of making zongzi and feel the charm of traditional festivals through a series of operating procedures such as washing glutinous rice, preparing ingredients, making zongzi, and cooking zongzi. In addition, there are also traditional customs such as hanging mugwort leaves, wearing sachets, tying colorful ropes, drinking realgar wine, rowing dragon boats, and eating five yellow cakes.Photography/Grassland All Media Zhengbei.com Chief Reporter Niu Tianjia

  • Editor: Zhang Yinghui
See also  Intersection of Galicia, already has a list of eligible for its execution

You may also like

Allermöhe: man drowns in bathing lake | >...

Russian roulette and the instinct of self-preservation |...

Tourism comes to the fore

There are local heavy rains in the southwestern...

Moscow wants command authority over private armies –...

The investigation of the frauds of the “investment...

Carolina Cruz’s birthday luxuries

Ukraine-News: ++ Selenskyj condemns shooting at lifeboats

Why don’t young people read what adults want...

Candidates for the presidency in Guatemala offer to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy