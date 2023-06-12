Hanging mugwort leaves to wrap rice dumplings to feel the charm of folk customs-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network

write down blessings write down blessings

choose colorful rope choose colorful rope

On the afternoon of June 11, the Organizing Committee Office of Hohhot 100 People and 100 Organizations and Caring Enterprises jointly held the “Our Festival-Dragon Boat Festival” traditional cultural theme practice benefiting the people in the southern area of ​​Dashengkui Cultural and Creative Park. The activities of the day integrated traditional festivals with modern life, used traditional festivals to benefit, benefit and serve the people, and endowed the era with inheritance and innovation. Citizens experience the fun of making zongzi and feel the charm of traditional festivals through a series of operating procedures such as washing glutinous rice, preparing ingredients, making zongzi, and cooking zongzi. In addition, there are also traditional customs such as hanging mugwort leaves, wearing sachets, tying colorful ropes, drinking realgar wine, rowing dragon boats, and eating five yellow cakes.Photography/Grassland All Media Zhengbei.com Chief Reporter Niu Tianjia

