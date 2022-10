Global Current Affairs

49ydVi855Xk article The US media hyped “turmoil within the Russian leadership”, the Kremlin responded: Absolutely not true world.huanqiu.com

49ybyOlsFfa article Northeastern University Law School mistakenly issued 4,000 admission notices world.huanqiu.com

49ybY8n5h8L article 3 people have died! The identity of the owner of the bombing car on the Crimea Bridge has been confirmed!Russian officials say they will respond strongly world.huanqiu.com

49yaLgboAus article Russian Ministry of Defense: All necessary supplies can be obtained by land and sea in Ukraine and the Russian army mil.huanqiu.com

49yY8kp9oWa article “Chasing the Light” Episode 10: Consolidating the Foundation of a Strong Army mil.huanqiu.com

49y7u2wff1M article How long can it burn?Chinese electric blankets cannot be satisfied with first aid oversea.huanqiu.com

49 yymu article 5 cases in the Lutun service area of ​​Shankun Expressway tested positive for nucleic acid, and Qianxinan Prefecture notified the investigation and disposal situation china.huanqiu.com

49ybpfnGJvJ article Hangzhou added 3 new cases of asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia, 2 cases were detected at centralized isolation points, and 1 case was community screening china.huanqiu.com

49yVIAVz9zn article The Ningbo one-armed monkey who politely eats melon seeds is “hot”!The villagers named it “Xingxing”: please try not to disturb it society.huanqiu.com

49yUVYX1mTa article Passengers accidentally overdose on sleeping pills, train staff emergency rescue society.huanqiu.com

49ofnODkGOo article Editorial: Europe should have the courage to face the problems behind the “turn to the right” opinion.huanqiu.com