Hangzhou Asian Games E-Sports Tickets to Open for Lottery Registration on August 14

Hangzhou, China – The highly anticipated Hangzhou Asian Games e-sports tickets will go on sale through a lottery registration system. The tickets for seven e-sports projects including Dream Three Kingdoms 2, DOTA2, King of Glory Asian Games version, FIFA Online 4, Peace Elite Asian Games version, Street Fighter V, and League of Legends will be available for purchase starting August 14th.

During the pre-sale phase, the tickets for 30 sports events sold out within seconds. In response to the overwhelming demand, the Organizing Committee has introduced a lottery system to ensure fairness in ticket distribution. The lottery registration and payment process will take place in four batches, with the results of the lottery announced on August 25th.

The first batch includes Dream Three Kingdoms 2 and DOTA2, with registration open from 9:00 to 13:00 on August 14th. The second batch consists of the King of Glory Asian Games version, with registration from 14:00 to 18:00 on the same day. The third batch includes FIFA Online 4, Asian Games for Peace Elite, and Street Fighter V, with registration on August 15th from 9:00 to 13:00. Finally, the fourth batch features League of Legends, with registration from 14:00 to 18:00 on August 15th.

It is important to note that the tickets are non-transferable and cannot be resold. Real-name entry is required to attend the e-sports events, and valid ID cards must be presented along with the tickets for entry. The information on the ID cards must match the information provided during registration. Once purchased, the tickets are non-refundable and cannot be exchanged for other games, unless otherwise stipulated by the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee or in the event of a cancellation.

If a winning applicant chooses to renounce the purchase or fails to complete payment within the specified time, the ticket purchase will be automatically cancelled without the need for a separate application.

The Hangzhou Asian Games, scheduled to take place from September 10th to 25th, are set to be a major showcase of e-sports talent. With the introduction of the lottery registration system, fans have an equal chance to secure their tickets and witness the electrifying competition firsthand.

