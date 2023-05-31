Hangzhou girl’s 10,000 yuan LV shoes were stolen at the door of her house, worth 10,000 yuan, 90% of them are new-百南网

Xiaoju, a girl who lives in a high-end residential area in Binjiang District, Hangzhou, had a pair of LV casual shoes at the door of her house stolen by someone. They were worth 10,000 yuan. They bought them more than a year ago and were reluctant to wear them every day. They are still 90% new. The police locked a suspect man through monitoring. After investigation, it was found that this man had multiple theft convictions, and the stolen item before was also a pair of LV shoes. In April this year, the man had just been released from prison. The suspect Zhang was subsequently arrested.

Zhang explained that he knew that many community residents had the habit of putting shoe racks or shoes at the door of their homes, so in high-end communities, you can definitely find brand-name shoes. So, that day, he tried to sneak into the community, randomly found a unit building to take the elevator, and “swept the goods” floor by floor. Immediately after he got it, he went to a second-hand luxury goods recycling store and sold the shoes with an original price of 10,000 yuan for 2,000 yuan. When the police came to the door, Zhang had squandered 2,000 yuan.

