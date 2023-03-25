Hangzhou held the “Tuberculosis Day” event, more than 400 people visited the interactive theme exhibition

Daily Business Daily News March 24th, sponsored by Hangzhou Municipal Health Commission and Gongshu District Government, Hangzhou CDC, Hangzhou Red Cross Hospital, Hangzhou Normal University Affiliated Hospital, Gongshu District Health Bureau, Gongshu District Government The 2023 Hangzhou “3.24 World Tuberculosis Prevention Day” publicity event and the launching ceremony of the “TB-Free Community” project undertaken by Chenqiao Street were held in Canal Square.

At the event site, more than 400 people visited the “‘You and I work together to end the tuberculosis epidemic’ publicity and interactive theme exhibition”, and learned the ten knowledge points of “tuberculosis prevention and control”, excellent creative popular science video works on tuberculosis prevention and so on.

It is understood that in order to reduce the spread of tuberculosis in the community, Gongchenqiao Sub-district has now invested in the creation of a tuberculosis-free community. Gongchenqiao Street Community Health Service Center, as the main BCG vaccination clinic in Gongshu District, will actively promote the prevention and control of infectious diseases and endemic diseases in the Healthy Zhejiang Action, help the construction of the Healthy Asian Games, and jointly end the tuberculosis epidemic.