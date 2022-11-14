Hangzhou inhaled new crown vaccine can start vaccination without taking a deep breath

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-14 10:30

“Exhale first, then inhale, and hold it for five seconds. It’s very convenient, and the taste is a little sweet.” Just now, Mr. Hong received the inhaled new crown vaccine at the Wenhui Street Community Health Service Center in Hangzhou.

In October this year, my country’s first batch of inhaled new crown vaccines began to be vaccinated in Shanghai. Now, Hangzhou also has this new crown vaccine that can be “inhaled”, and friends who are afraid of injections can try it.

Mr. Hong is 25 years old this year, a native of Hangzhou. He has received two doses of the new crown vaccine before, and this time is the third booster shot. “The community told me that there is an inhaled new crown vaccine in Hangzhou, and I made an appointment immediately. I was really afraid of injections.” Mr. Hong said that he had seen relevant information on the news before and had been looking forward to it for a long time.