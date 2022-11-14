Home News Hangzhou inhaled new crown vaccine can start vaccination without taking a deep breath – Hangzhou News Center – Hangzhou Net
News

Hangzhou inhaled new crown vaccine can start vaccination without taking a deep breath – Hangzhou News Center – Hangzhou Net

by admin

Hangzhou inhaled new crown vaccine can start vaccination without taking a deep breath

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-14 10:30

“Exhale first, then inhale, and hold it for five seconds. It’s very convenient, and the taste is a little sweet.” Just now, Mr. Hong received the inhaled new crown vaccine at the Wenhui Street Community Health Service Center in Hangzhou.

In October this year, my country’s first batch of inhaled new crown vaccines began to be vaccinated in Shanghai. Now, Hangzhou also has this new crown vaccine that can be “inhaled”, and friends who are afraid of injections can try it.

Mr. Hong is 25 years old this year, a native of Hangzhou. He has received two doses of the new crown vaccine before, and this time is the third booster shot. “The community told me that there is an inhaled new crown vaccine in Hangzhou, and I made an appointment immediately. I was really afraid of injections.” Mr. Hong said that he had seen relevant information on the news before and had been looking forward to it for a long time.

Source: Zhejiang News Client Author: Reporter Ye Yilin Lin Xiaohui Video Martin Correspondent Yan Min Editor: Gao Tingting

See also  Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei cooperation guarantees the preparation of the Winter Olympics | Winter Olympics | Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei | Standing Committee of the National People's Congress

You may also like

The Sichuan Provincial Party Committee Propaganda Group entered...

He knocks down the parapet on the Veneggia...

Government, Confindustria and trade unions: here are the...

Natascia Maesi, the president of Arcigay is a...

Polite, kind and “always smiling”: who is Luca,...

Villapaiera celebrates the 100th anniversary of the parish

Guangzhou: Primary and secondary schools and kindergartens in...

Farewell to Gianni Toniolo: great economic historian, attentive...

225 new local confirmed cases in Henan Province,...

Natascia Maesi, here’s who the new president of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy