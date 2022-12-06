Hangzhou Market Supervision and Administration Bureau issued a warning letter on the price behavior of medical drugs and supplies

Severely crack down on illegal activities such as hoarding and price gouging

Hangzhou Daily News All medical supplies operators and related units in the city:

With the introduction of related measures to optimize and adjust the epidemic prevention and control in our city, Lianhua Qingwen has become a popular commodity purchased by consumers, and the price has also risen to a certain extent. In order to further standardize market price behavior, severely crack down on illegal acts such as hoarding and price gouging, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of consumers and a good price order, in accordance with the “Price Law of the People’s Republic of China“, “Price Illegal Behavior Administrative Punishment Provisions”, “Clearly Marked Prices and Prohibition of Price Fraud “Regulations” and other laws and regulations, hereby remind all medical supplies operators and related units in our city as follows:

1. Strictly abide by laws and regulations such as the “Price Law of the People’s Republic of China“, “Administrative Punishment Provisions for Price Illegal Behaviors”, “Price Marking and Prohibition of Price Fraud Regulations” and other laws and regulations, follow the principles of fairness, legality and honesty, make good use of independent pricing power, and comply with laws and regulations Regulate operations, carry out fair and orderly market competition, and consciously maintain the order of drug market prices. Actively fulfill social responsibilities, take various measures to organize supply of goods, and ensure market supply.

2. Do not take advantage of the opportunity of epidemic prevention and control to greatly increase the sales price of medical drugs and supplies. Operators must strictly control the price difference between purchase and sale within a reasonable range, and must not hoard, drive up prices, seek huge profits, and spread rumors about price increases.

3. Conscientiously implement the clear price marking system, and ensure that the price tags are complete, the content of the price tag is true and clear, the handwriting is clear, the label is aligned, and the label is eye-catching. Products may not be sold at a premium to the listed price, and any unstated fees shall not be charged.

4. According to laws and regulations such as the “Price Law” and “Regulations on Administrative Penalties for Illegal Price Behaviors”, operators who violate the regulations on clearly marked prices shall be ordered to make corrections, their illegal gains shall be confiscated, and a fine of less than 5,000 yuan may be imposed concurrently; , a maximum fine of 500,000 yuan can be imposed; a maximum fine of 3 million yuan can be imposed on those who fabricate and spread price increase information, drive up prices, hoard and promote commodity prices to rise too fast and too high; Those who cause a relatively large increase in commodity prices may be fined up to 5 million yuan.

5. The city’s market supervision department will further strengthen the supervision, inspection and inspection of the prices of medical and pharmaceutical supplies, and seriously investigate and deal with price violations that disrupt the order of market prices such as hoarding, fabricating and disseminating information on price increases, and driving up prices. If the general public and all walks of life discover the above-mentioned price violations, please keep the relevant evidence and file a complaint by calling (0571-12345) or other channels.

After the issuance of this reminder, all medical supplies operators and relevant units must carefully follow the above reminders and warnings, actively carry out self-examination and rectification, and further regulate their own price behavior. For illegal acts that are not rectified after being reminded and warned, the market supervision department will deal with them seriously in accordance with the law, and will publicly expose typical cases with serious circumstances.