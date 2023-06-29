Hangzhou Railway Station implements new train diagram and summer transportation plan from 0:00 on July 1-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

The new train operation diagram and summer transportation plan will be implemented at Hangzhou Railway Station at 00:00 on July 1

Hangzhou Daily News From 00:00 on July 1st, the national railway will implement the train operation chart for the third quarter, and the summer passenger transportation plan of Hangzhou Railway Station will also be implemented simultaneously. In this map adjustment, the Hangzhou Railway Station focuses on optimizing the supply of transport capacity, adjusting transport sections, strengthening transport capacity reserves, strengthening passenger transport marketing, adding more trains to Baotou, Bozhou, Fuyang, Nanjing, Shanghai, Dongtai and other directions, and striving to satisfy the majority of passengers. new expectations. In the new figure, 540.5 pairs of passenger trains are planned to operate, an increase of 7.5 pairs compared with the previous quarter.

In addition, strengthen the brand effect of the “Fuxing” high-speed railway to Beijing, from Beijing south to Hangzhou East G31/G34, G39/G32, from Beijing south to Qiandao Lake G37/G40, from Beijing south to Ningbo G35/G36, from Beijing south to Wenzhou South G33/G38, a total of 5 pairs of passenger trains with fixed models, all use the “Fuxing” EMU to run, and travel at a speed of 350 kilometers per hour on the Beijing-Shanghai high-speed line. Continue to expand the application range of new ticket products such as time-counting tickets and commuter tickets, so that more commuters and business travelers can enjoy preferential treatment and convenience.

The 2023 summer passenger transportation period is from July 1 to August 31, a total of 62 days. Hangzhou Railway Station will add 2 pairs of passenger trains on the basis of the “7·1” train operation diagram: 1 pair of high-speed EMUs from Zhengzhou East to Hangzhou East G4537/G4538, and Pingxiang to Shanghai South K4395/K4396 regular-speed passenger trains 1 pair; 2 pairs of off-season trains resumed: Huaihua to Shanghai South K534/K533, 1 pair, Liaocheng to Jinhua K1511/K1512, 1 pair.

The railway department reminds that the pre-sale period of railway tickets is 15 days (including the day). After the implementation of the new map, passengers can log on to the 12306 official website (including the mobile phone client) for relevant changes and service information, or pay attention to station announcements. There are many railway stations in the Hangzhou area. Passengers are requested to check the departure station clearly and allow enough time for waiting, so as not to delay the journey by going to the wrong station.

