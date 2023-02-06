Hangzhou restarts fireworks show with 30,000 fireworks to light up the night sky spectacularly: some primary school students make up their homework at the fireworks conference

After a lapse of 11 years, Hangzhou restarted the Fireworks Conference. It is reported that the parking lot near the Civic Center is full at present, and it is even more difficult to find one at the scene. However, many citizens have found a different way. Many owners of luxury river view houses in Hangzhou have hung up their balconies on Xianyu as viewing spots for fireworks.

According to the district and floor, the price ranges from 100-1000. Snacks and free tea are also provided, and the high-priced locations have been sold out. In addition to mansions, there is also a river view office space for rent, 140 yuan to watch the fireworks, the viewing angle is not worse than the river bank.

The restart of the fireworks show ignited the enthusiasm of Hangzhou citizens. The parking lot is saturated, the river embankment is full of people, the herd mode is activated, the camera position stretches for several kilometers, there are too many people to squeeze into the subway. 30,000 fireworks up to 160 meters。

What’s more interesting is that at the Hangzhou Lantern Festival Fireworks Conference, some citizens photographed elementary school students doing their homework in the crowd, while their mothers turned on the lights. This scene resonated with people and reminded them of themselves when they were students.

Some netizens said that this parent is indeed a ruthless person, and this elementary school student is too difficult. Some netizens also said that the parents did the right thing, who let the children not finish their homework, and did not do their homework during the two-day holiday, only one night left, and they will go to school tomorrow. insulted.