Yesterday, the temperature in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province reached 41.8°C, surpassing the record of 41.6°C in 2013 and becoming the highest historical temperature extreme since Hangzhou had continuous meteorological observation records in 1951. According to the Metropolitan Express, The record high temperature in Hangzhou is having unintended consequences, such as poor cell phone signals.

A relevant person from China Mobile Hangzhou Branch said: “It is one of our most important daily tasks to deal with the impact of atmospheric ducts on communication signals.”

It is known that,Atmospheric duct is an abnormal atmospheric structure that mainly affects the propagation path and range of electromagnetic waves in the atmosphereresulting in some special propagation characteristics of communication, detection, navigation and other systems.

For example, radar has over-the-horizon propagation and detection blind spots, and mobile signal propagation is affected.

The formation of atmospheric waves is mainly due to atmospheric temperature inversion (temperature increases with height) and humidity inversion (water vapor density decreases rapidly with height).

Recently, under the influence of the subtropical high pressure, Hangzhou has experienced continuous high temperature, resulting in relatively high humidity near the ground and relatively dry middle and high layers, which is prone to inversion of humidity. At the same time, temperature inversion is prone to occur at night.

An engineer from China Telecom Hangzhou Branch said,Atmospheric waveguides have relatively large uplink interference to wireless signals. For users, the most direct feeling is that the network speed is not good.