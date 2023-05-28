Hank Green, Novelist and YouTube Star Reveals He Has Cancer

Hank Green, a YouTube star known for his work as a science educator and author, shocked his followers Friday by revealing that he has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a form of cancer that affects the lymphatic system.

The popular content creator shared his story in a YouTube video, which has already amassed more than 1.5 million views so far.

Green decided to seek medical attention after noticing swollen lymph nodes, which led to additional tests and eventually a biopsy that confirmed the diagnosis.

The youtuber mentioned that he had several risk factors, including drug use and an autoimmune disorder.

Fortunately, Green’s cancer is found in its early stages and Hodgkin’s lymphoma is considered highly treatable. In the video, he assured his followers that the main goal of the chemotherapy treatment that started the same day the video was posted is to achieve a cure.

As a co-founder of the popular convention VidCon, along with his brother John Green, renowned author of YA novels like “The Fault in Our Stars,” Hank Green regretted not being able to attend this year’s conference in Anaheim in June due to his diagnosis.

The official VidCon account expressed their support for Hank Green on Twitter, sending him love and well wishes from the VidCon community and beyond.

Hank Green gained popularity on YouTube in the late 2000s with his humorous educational videos. To this day, he remains active on the platform alongside his brother John his on their “vlogbrothers” channel, as well as hosting podcasts and maintaining a very popular TikTok account.

With his trademark sense of humor, Hank Green shared his diagnosis on Twitter with a joking self-deprecation: They say that God gives his toughest battles to his strongest warriors. He gave me super treatable early stage Hodgkin lymphoma because he knows I’m a baby.”he added.