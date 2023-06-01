Home » Hannover Re: What other goals are there? page 1
Hannover Re: What other goals are there? page 1

Hannover Re: What other goals are there? page 1

All in all, the Hannover Re share has been rising steadily since the middle of last year and has reached a price of EUR 131.35, but only stumbled briefly in January and already rose above its previous highs in May. The upside potential that has now been released can only be determined technically, with the 138.2% Fibonacci Extension Retracement coming into focus. Despite the advanced price rally, there is still room on the upside.

Insurers are running away

See also  Summarize historical experience and forge ahead towards the second centenary goal_Hangzhou Net

