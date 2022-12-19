Home News Hannukah: Giorgia Meloni’s tears at the Jewish museum ceremony
Hannukah: Giorgia Meloni’s tears at the Jewish museum ceremony

Giorgia Meloni, moved to tears, embraces the President of the Jewish Community of Rome, Ruth Dureghello, at the end of the ceremony of turning on the Hanukkah lights at the Jewish Museum of Rome. For Meloni, “identity” is not exclusive and Jews more than others represent identity. The Jewish people preserve their identity.

“Without faith we are nothing but numbers. The darkness of the world cannot turn off the lights of Hanukkah, a party whose story must be disclosed”. Meloni, the first Prime Minister of a force that still has the flame of the MSI in its symbol, forcefully underlines: “The racial laws were an ignominy”. Dureghello thanks the Italian government for having voted the resolution in favor of Israel at the UN. “In the past we abstained so as not to break” the European line. This government has preferred to make “the right choice”.

For Meloni, “identity” is not exclusive. «You are a fundamental part of the Italian identity. You are part of who we all are, identity is something that adds and strengthens everyone. The story of this celebration is the story of courage and hope of a people who fight to defend their identity, their faith and their freedom”.

“In a time when identity, history and faith are often considered a limit if not even an enemy, I think it is extremely valuable to remember that without what defines us, what we carry with us and gives depth to our lives, we we can have neither the strength nor the awareness nor the right reasons to adequately face the many challenges before us. The Jewish people have always known this, more than many others. This is why the Jewish people are so resilient, despite having gone through so many atrocities, including the ignominy of racial laws. This is a great lesson.”
During the ceremony of turning on the Hanukah lights, Meloni affirms: «All the darkness of the world cannot put out the flame of a candle where that flame is a hope, it is our ability to believe that each of us, in the most big or small, it can make a difference. It’s an extraordinary teaching, today we need that little light and hope. So I try every day to live my job, trying to do what sometimes seems like “we won’t succeed, we will fail ..”. Instead, we must continue to believe that we can succeed».

“It happens to us mothers”
Meloni was therefore moved during her speech. And she “justified” herself thus: “Thanks for the invitation and for these words .. we females occasionally do this thing a bit like this .. of being too sensitive, we mothers in particular”. At the end of her speech, the premier embraced Dureghello, hiding her face in the arms of the president of the community. She then shook hands with Sami Modiano, a survivor of the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp, and together with the two she attended the candlestick lighting ceremony.
The trip to Israel

And to the question «When is a trip to Israel?» the prime minister replied “within the next year”

