by admin
Hanover, Weser, Leine: Tourism is recovering | > – News – Lower Saxony

Status: 03/31/2023 07:23 am

According to HTMG, Marienburg was one of the most popular destinations in the Hanover area last year. (Archive)

Tourism in Lower Saxony continued to recover from the pandemic last year – also in the Weser-Leine area. Among other things, more tourists came to the city and region of Hanover than in the two very bad Corona years before. According to Hannover Marketing und Tourismus GmbH (HTMG), a total of around 3.6 million guests stayed in the region in 2022, two million of them in the state capital. According to Managing Director Christian Nolte, the figures are still well below the record year 2019, but the curve is pointing upwards again. According to Nolte, the Maschsee Festival, the Steinhuder Meer and the Marienburg were particularly popular. The Mittelweser region also recorded a better result in 2022 than in previous years: At almost 1.67 million, the number of overnight stays in the entire region was even higher than in the pre-Corona year 2019. The pre-Corona level was reached in the Nienburg district Although just missed, the number of overnight stays increased significantly – compared to 2021 by almost 56 percent.

There are free beds on the coast, in the Harz Mountains and on the Heath. However, it could get tight right on the Easter days. (03/23/2023) more

Picturesque Weser cycle path.

According to the German Bicycle Club, cycle tourists have voted. Two of the most popular German cycle paths end in Cuxhaven. (03/10/2023) more

The town hall at the Maschsee. © NDR Photo: Julius Matuschik
8 Min

You can hear what is important in your region in the recording of the 3:00 p.m. regional news on NDR 1 Lower Saxony. 8 mins

NDR 1 Lower Saxony | Regional Hanover | 03/31/2023 | 8:30 a.m

