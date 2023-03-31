Status: 03/31/2023 07:23 am

Tourism in Lower Saxony continued to recover from the pandemic last year – also in the Weser-Leine area. Among other things, more tourists came to the city and region of Hanover than in the two very bad Corona years before. According to Hannover Marketing und Tourismus GmbH (HTMG), a total of around 3.6 million guests stayed in the region in 2022, two million of them in the state capital. According to Managing Director Christian Nolte, the figures are still well below the record year 2019, but the curve is pointing upwards again. According to Nolte, the Maschsee Festival, the Steinhuder Meer and the Marienburg were particularly popular. The Mittelweser region also recorded a better result in 2022 than in previous years: At almost 1.67 million, the number of overnight stays in the entire region was even higher than in the pre-Corona year 2019. The pre-Corona level was reached in the Nienburg district Although just missed, the number of overnight stays increased significantly – compared to 2021 by almost 56 percent.

