Hans-Georg Maassen: Self-service mentality among the Greens

Greens have circumvented civil service law when assigning offices
Banana Republic: The Greens have circumvented civil service law and run clientele. State secretaries must actually have gone through the civil service career.
Hans-Georg Maassen points out that German civil service law is intended to ensure that the administration works and is run by highly professional, well-trained people. You become a secretary of state or head of department in a ministry as a career civil servant who has worked your way up the career ladder over many years. So you have to meet the career requirements to get to the top. They must meet the educational requirements for higher service and have held various offices.
But the Greens simply circumvented this civil service right and put people from their clientele (e.g. from Greenpeace and Agora-Energiewende) in these posts from outside.
A self-service mentality has spread in German politics, opening the floodgates to corruption and nepotism.