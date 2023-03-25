On March 24th and 25th, Hao Peng, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, came to Anshan City and Huludao City to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of the National Two Sessions, and deeply implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions. Daxing investigation The style of research is to firmly grasp the primary task of high-quality development, vigorously develop the real economy, promote the competitive development of state-owned enterprises, private enterprises and foreign enterprises, and carry out research and supervision on the implementation of the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs.

Hao Peng came to the Smart Ironmaking Center of Ansteel Group Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. Iron-making General Plant and the third branch of the Steel-making General Plant to investigate the company’s operation, digital production and performance appraisal. Congratulations on the remarkable results achieved. He said that Liaoning and central enterprises will live together and prosper together. We must thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, firmly grasp the primary task of high-quality development, continue to deepen central-local cooperation on the new journey of Chinese-style modernization, and jointly serve the national strategy well. Promote the comprehensive revitalization of Liaoning to achieve new breakthroughs, and contribute to the construction of a strong country and the great cause of national rejuvenation. Liaoning Provincial Party Committee and Provincial Government will unswervingly support Ansteel Group to become stronger, better and bigger.

On March 24, Hao Peng, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, visited the Smart Ironmaking Center of Ansteel Group Ansteel Co., Ltd. Ironmaking General Plant for investigation.

Located in Anshan City, Magna Magnetic Power Co., Ltd. and Huludao City’s Fudis Petrochemical (Huludao) Co., Ltd. are national “specialized, special and new” small giant enterprises. Hao Peng came to these two private enterprises to learn more about technology research and development, and came to the enterprise party member activity room to learn about the party building work of non-public enterprises, encouraging enterprises to continue to focus on their main business, strengthen innovation, and continuously improve market competitiveness. He said that Liaoning has a group of “specialized, special and new” private enterprises that have mastered core technologies. The private economy and private enterprises have made important contributions to the high-quality economic and social development of the province. We must always regard private enterprises and private entrepreneurs as our own, and do everything possible to create an environment, platform, and conditions for the healthy and high-quality development of the private economy, so that they can let go of their hands and feet, travel lightly, and concentrate on development. Business operators said that Liaoning has launched a three-year campaign for comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, and the spirit of private enterprises has also risen. We must make more contributions to comprehensive revitalization.

On March 24, Hao Peng, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, visited Magna Magnetic Power Co., Ltd. for investigation.

Danfoss (Anshan) Control Valve Co., Ltd., a Danish sole proprietorship, has established a factory in Anshan for 22 years. Hao Peng walked into the production workshop to learn about the production and operation and supporting facilities, and asked the enterprises for their opinions and suggestions on the business environment in Liaoning and Anshan. He said that Liaoning will open its door wider and wider, and the business environment will get better and better. We will treat enterprises of all types of ownership equally and equally, continue to provide high-quality and efficient services for the development of various enterprises in Liaoning, and strive to create a good policy and institutional environment so that state-owned enterprises dare to do business, private enterprises dare to enter, and foreign companies dare to invest. The person in charge of the enterprise combined with the actual growth and development of the enterprise itself, sincerely praised Liaoning’s strong industrial foundation and development environment, and was full of confidence in achieving better development in Liaoning in the future.

On March 24, Hao Peng, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, visited Danfoss (Anshan) Control Valve Co., Ltd. for investigation.

At the Anshan Party-Mass Service Center, Hao Peng successively went to the Municipal Governance Hall and the 12345 Call Hall to investigate the operation of the Municipal Governance and Convenience Service Hotline, and had in-depth exchanges with the operator. He said that the hotline is connected to tens of thousands of families and is the front line of serving the people. He hopes that everyone will patiently and meticulously handle the demands of the masses, and promote the resolution of problems with heart and soul. Hao Peng pointed out that mass work is the foundation of all the work of the party, and doing a good job in social governance is a big article. We must effectively strengthen the party’s overall leadership, keep in mind the sense of purpose, stand firm on the stand of the masses, follow the mass line, continuously improve the level of refined social governance with digital empowerment, focus on solving the urgent problems of the masses, and consolidate the party’s ruling foundation. It is hoped that Anshan will closely combine reality, conduct in-depth research and conclusions, and strive to explore new ways of social governance for the province.

On March 24, Hao Peng, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, visited the Anshan Party-Mass Service Center for investigation.

Anshan Vocational Education City is a vocational education park that integrates the training of technical and skilled personnel, practical training for college students, training for farmers to work, and socialized continuing education. At the student training base, Hao Peng had an in-depth conversation with the students who were operating the machine tools to learn about their study, life and employment, and encouraged everyone to study technology, improve their skills, and better serve the motherland and build their hometown. He said that vocational education has broad prospects and promises, and plays an important role in cultivating skilled talents and promoting employment. It is necessary to uphold the leadership of the party, implement the fundamental task of cultivating people, deepen the integration of production and education, and school-enterprise cooperation, enhance the adaptability of vocational education, continuously improve the quality of running schools, and cultivate more high-quality technical and technical personnel, skilled craftsmen, and great powers for Liaoning and the whole country. artisan.

On March 24, Hao Peng, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, went to Anshan Vocational Education City for investigation.

Hao Peng emphasized in the survey that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping, insist on focusing on high-quality development on the one hand, and comprehensively and strictly govern the party on the other hand, fully, accurately, and comprehensively implement the new development concept, and fully grasp the key tasks of high-quality development , To further enhance the awareness of development, stick to the goal and not relax, roll up your sleeves and work hard, carry out work with unconventional measures and creativity, and show greater responsibility and achievements in achieving new breakthroughs in comprehensive revitalization. We must adhere to the innovation-driven development strategy, vigorously develop the real economy, further plan and build high-quality projects around leading enterprises and advantageous industries, continue to lengthen the industrial chain, cultivate and strengthen characteristic industrial clusters, and strive to achieve new breakthroughs in promoting economic growth. We must unswervingly and strictly govern the party in an all-round way, effectively strengthen party building, educate and guide the majority of party members and cadres to be honest, understand rules, and observe discipline. Zheng, beautiful mountains and clear waters, Haiyan and Heqing. It is necessary to vigorously promote the style of investigation and research, vigorously promote the style of seeking truth and being pragmatic, and work hard. Cadres at all levels must play an exemplary role, further guide and encourage the whole society to do and move, fully mobilize the enthusiasm of all parties, and promote the competition of state-owned enterprises, private enterprises and foreign enterprises. Development makes the atmosphere of hard work and accelerated development stronger.

Provincial leaders Zhang Lilin, Zhang Chengzhong, and Yu Gongbin, and Ansteel Group Party Secretary and Chairman Tan Chengxu participated in the investigation respectively.