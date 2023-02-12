Kazuhiko Nishi, a Japanese businessman and pioneer of the first personal computers in the 1980s, the MSX, was very close to Bill Gates. By retiring at an inopportune moment from Microsoft, he suffered a huge financial loss without which, by his own account, he could own one-tenth of what Gates owns today. That unfortunate decision caused him ten years of suffering; but he recovered, came to earn 300 million dollars and now confesses that he has “four helicopters, a rolls-royce and a bentley. So I’m happy.”

Mr. Nishi, qualifies these statements to the newspaper The country, assuring that money, fame, success and power are fine to be happy; but that waking up in the morning and feeling healthy is not bad at all.

I recognize that getting into Honduras now about happiness is entering a garden in which it is very easy to get lost. And more in Colombia, a country that in 2021 occupied the dubious first place in world happiness, according to the pollster Gallup International. I say doubtful first place because after Colombia in that survey were, in this order, Kazakhstan, Albania, Malaysia and Azerbaijan. I don’t know; These countries don’t sound very happy to me, but the ones in Gallup they will know why they said it.

It is said that 83% of Colombians told them that they were very happy or simply happy. They didn’t ask me; If they had done it, maybe I would classify in that majority, because I have been awake in the morning for a long time and I feel healthy. According to Kazuhiko Nishi’s scale, then I have half the conditions to be very happy: I only need the four helicopters, the rolls-royce and the bentley.

However it may be, he World Happiness Report it knocked Colombia out of the top rankings for world happiness last year, and the country isn’t even in the top 20 anymore. Now the first place goes to Finland, where it is freezing cold. If it is due to cold, it seems unfair to me that they have removed Colombia, because in Bogotá it is colder than in Finland; but those of the World Happiness Report they will know how they do their things, like those of Gallup.

I found these data in a report from The viewer the end of 2022. The thing is that all this has led me to seriously wonder where happiness is, and what that blissful state of soul is for others. I wanted to know, in the case of the great writers, what this issue has been, and I started with those at home. But I didn’t find much help.

For example, for García Márquez, in one hundred years of solitude, happiness is agonizing, alien, routine, domestic, smooth, outrageous, and only over there on page 186 Meme, one of its protagonists, comes close to what is the most complete happiness for Colombians: “His happiness was at the other extreme of discipline, at noisy parties”, and on a day when she and some friends got out of hand, “with three bottles of cane rum”. Yes, that does seem like what happiness is for many Colombians. What’s more, Gabo has works like The colonel has no one to write to him in which happiness is not named even once.

So I went to Gustave Flaubert, much mentioned these days by the French pomp of Vargas Llosa. Emma Bovary does know what that is and one night, looking at the stars, “it seemed to her that some places on Earth must produce happiness, like a plant that belongs to one soil and does not thrive elsewhere.”

But put to look for definitions, nothing like a classic. The most appropriate Epicurus, of course, who else. Jose Antonio Lopez in Epicurus or obstinacy in happiness, He says of that sage of antiquity (year 306 BC) who “opted like few others for joy and joy, and affirmed that they were within everyone’s reach if we persist in appealing to our common sense, taking care of what really matters. He considered that happiness emanates from a simple existence far from conventional affectations and impostures that steal our freedom.

distributors of Rolls-Royce and of Bentley Don’t count on me… at least for now.