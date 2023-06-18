HAPPY DAY TO THE PARENTS OF THIS NEW CATEGORY « cde News

@anthucardoza They mistook dad for me 💕 #entrepreneurship #stepfather #fyppppppppppppppppppppppppp ♬ My beautiful Evangeline – Cereza_lyrics

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Reflection, by Editorial Office) Currently, the father figure is very demoralized and the attitude that many men have when the responsibility of bringing a child into the world is really reprehensible, those who are immature or those who do not want to their partner, they simply distance themselves from the situation and leave the woman alone with everything that involves bringing a child into the world, and that is when modern parents appear, the ones that abound today and are praised and distinguished, those who represent the true role of father, dads at heart.

The father of heart is the one who joined the family of the single mother, who came after the woman and stayed to protect and care for her and her child or children, who found himself with a woman exhausted from dealing alone with the battles of motherhood and won the heart of her offspring by occupying a place that was empty or that many times the biological father, despite having contact with the child, does not fill or strive to fill. Because father is not only the one who puts the seed, the one who spends the weekend with the daughter, the one who pays for school and brings a gift at Christmas, much less the one who pays a pension but does not answer the phone or answer the messages of the son who eagerly seeks his attention.

Dad, at the end of the day, is the one who is there, the one who accompanies us to talk to the teacher, the one who guides in “man things” that with mom he may not be able to talk, the partner and accomplice, who with his strong arms contains and protects to the mother and the little ones, the one who chose to stay when he had no obligation, this is the real father and to this group of men who assume such an important role in the lives of children, we want to say hello! Happy Father’s Day!!

