Happy ending in Wellaune: the stork pair’s move was successful

But not only the bird droppings are a problem. Because the storks, which nest directly on the main road, also pose an immediate danger to and from the animals, says Beer. The problem: When storks take off from their nest to fly, they push off downwards and then fly relatively low over the road. “A lot of trucks drive on the B2. That’s a big danger for the animals,” says Beer. But also quite a few Truck driver had to do a daring braking manoeuvre, she explains.

Unusual move at dizzy heights

To avert the danger, the storks had to pack their bags on Tuesday. Stork coordinator Dieter Wend is at the start of the moving action on the spot. At 10:30 a.m. the moving service begins with the unusual action. Dieter Wend looks spellbound at the old stork nest. It is carefully lifted off with a lifting platform. Such a conversion campaign is not everyday for him either, says Wend: “It doesn’t happen too often. For me it’s the second time in 30 years.”

Only 80 meters further, the eyrie is carefully placed on another power pole on a specially installed scaffolding, explains Wend. “The scaffolding has to be custom-made because every mast has a different size,” explains the stork coordinator. Since storks are very inquisitive animals, they carefully monitor the movement of their eyrie. The hope: the storks accept the new eyrie as a nesting place.

New nests are usually accepted

Rolf Schulze from the NABU local group in Hohenprießnitz also confirms that such transfers of stork nests are rare. Crucial here: “The replacement eyrie must not be far away from the original eyrie.” Experiences so far have shown: the new nests are mostly accepted.

Storks are initially still skeptical

The relocation of the stork nest in Wellaune is completed in the early afternoon. The approximately three-year-old pair of storks flies over their new home. But they are skeptical and keep going back to Cornelia Beer’s roof and waiting. The 62-year-old takes it with humor: “They’re still advising.”

But then on Tuesday evening the good news: Rolf Schulze calls MDR SACHSEN and announces: The storks have landed on the new eyrie.

