Original Title: Beijing Citizens Happy Ice and Snow Season Launches Ice and Snow Consumption Coupons

China Sports News reporter Gu Ning

On December 24, the Beijing Branch of the Ninth National Mass Ice and Snow Season and the series of activities of the Ninth Beijing Citizens Happy Ice and Snow Season were launched, and the activities will continue until April 2023.

The launching ceremony included the ceremony part and the ice hockey competition held at the Beijing Ice Sports Training Base, the “Ski Open Class” sub-venue held at the Shijinglong Ski Resort, and the “Beijing Fitness Club” WeChat applet online. The activity of issuing ice and snow consumption coupons created a warm atmosphere of exciting linkages on ice and snow, online and offline. Zhao Wen, director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports, delivered a speech and announced the launch of the ninth Beijing Citizens Happy Ice and Snow Season series of activities. Qi Yilin, a member of the Beijing Youth Women’s Ice Hockey Team, issued an initiative to the general public on behalf of ice and snow sports enthusiasts, advocating that everyone get out of the outdoors and go to the ice and snow field to fully enjoy the health and happiness brought by ice and snow sports.

This year’s ice and snow season will continue the concept of the Winter Olympics, inherit the spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics, innovate and explore new paths for the development of mass ice and snow sports in the post-Winter Olympics era, and write a new chapter in Beijing’s mass ice and snow sports. The person in charge of the Beijing Municipal Social and Sports Center said that the holding of this ice and snow season series of activities should give full play to the role of the Winter Olympic legacy in the post-Winter Olympics period, so that these Winter Olympic venues can continue to maintain their popularity and function, and they must carry forward the Olympic spirit and the spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics , but also promote sports consumption.

During the event, the organizer will focus on carrying out mass ice and snow sports events at the international, national, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, municipal, and district levels, and organize online ice and snow activities such as issuing ice and snow consumption coupons, ice and snow sports check-ins, and ice and snow communities. Ice and snow fitness activities participated by the crowd, held the theme event of “Celebrating the First Anniversary of the Beijing Winter Olympics”, national folk ice and snow activities and other Winter Olympics cultural promotion activities, carried out ice and snow social sports instructor training, ice and snow air lectures and other ice and snow scientific fitness guidance activities, and promoted Efficient use of ice and snow facilities such as Winter Olympics venue resources and natural water resources.

This year’s ice and snow season newly launched “Beijing Ice and Snow Consumption Coupons”. The face value of ticket fees and the issuance of Beijing ice and snow consumption coupons will drive more people into the ice rink and snow field, and promote ice and snow consumption.

In addition, this event is also the Beijing sub-venue of the Ninth National Mass Ice and Snow Season. The Beijing sub-venue will be linked with 6 provincial-level sub-venues across the country to fully demonstrate the work results of “driving 300 million people to participate in ice and snow sports“.